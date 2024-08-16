Cortina Watch Introduces A New Way To Shop For Luxury Watches In Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 August 2024 – Cortina Watch Thailand is transforming luxury watch shopping by integrating digital and online experiences into the traditional customer journey. With the ability to browse updated in-store collections online, pick up orders in-store, or schedule an appointment with our specialists, Cortina Watch Thailand is offering enthusiasts new ways to explore and purchase luxury watches.Cortina Watch Thailand offers customers the ability to browse all available brands and collections online without needing to visit a physical store. This comprehensive online shopping catalogue provides detailed product information, high-quality images, and specifications, making it easy for customers to explore their options from the comfort of their homes.Customers can also see where their favourite brands are in stock and at which boutique, providing a convenient and efficient experience compared to traditional luxury watch shopping. This allows them to research, plan their visits, find and purchase their desired luxury watch without any hassle.Building on the convenience of browsing inventory online, Cortina Watch Thailand also offers an in-store pickup option for online orders. This service combines the ease of online shopping with the traditional retail experience. Customers can browse and purchase their desired luxury watch brands online from the comfort of their homes, and then collect their orders at a Cortina Watch boutique of their choosing, at their convenience.This service ensures that customers can enjoy a seamless shopping experience, benefiting from the extensive online catalogue while also having the option to inspect their purchases in person and speak with our knowledgeable consultants before taking their luxury watch home.Cortina Watch Thailand offers customers the opportunity to book consultations with specialists, providing personalised advice and assistance at their preferred time and place. By filling out a simple contact form, customers can schedule an appointment that fits their convenience, reducing the back-and-forth typically associated with booking.These consultations allow customers to ask questions, get detailed information about specific timepieces, and receive professional watch recommendations tailored to their preferences. This service enhances the retail experience by providing a direct line to Cortina Watch’s knowledgeable team, ensuring that customers can make informed decisions about their purchases.With these innovations, Cortina Watch Thailand is revolutionising the online luxury watch shopping experience. Visit our website today to experience the future of luxury watch shopping firsthand.Hashtag: #cortinawatch #luxurywatch

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cortina Watch

Established in 1972 as a humble, single-store family business, Cortina Watch is now a distinguished public-listed retail enterprise with over 45 boutiques across the Asia Pacific region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Australia. Cortina Watch takes immense pride in our genuine service and unmatched horological expertise. Having been a witness to five decades of wonderful memories and stories, Cortina Watch have journeyed with generations of watch lovers as they discover their dream timepieces, by sharing our knowledge, insights, and passion for the craft of fine watchmaking. Cortina Watch remains committed to bringing an extensive, intricately-curated selection of preeminent haute horlogerie brands and services to our watch connoisseurs and enthusiasts.