the Hive takes over former WeWork location in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2024– In partnership with a leading institutional fund, one of the region’s largest Flexible Workspace Operators, The Flexi Group has taken over operations at a former WeWork site in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, and will re-brand the location as the Hive PoHo.The Hive PoHo, situated at 5-13 New Street, opened in July 2024 and spans approximately 15,000 square feet across four floors in the charming and creative district of Po Hing Fong, Sheung Wan. It will be a second home to over 250 members who will enjoy a variety of communal workstations and private offices for up to 20 persons, meeting, and event spaces for up to 60 persons, a beautiful ground floor terrace, and the Hive’s signature friendly and supportive community atmosphere. Members will also gain access to The Flexi Groups 8 further locations across Hong Kong and 45 across Asia and Australia.Perfectly situated in the vibrant PoHo area, members will have some of Hong Kong’s favorite restaurants and bars on their doorstep with SoHo and Sai Ying Pun’s High Street within 10 minutes of walking distance. The space is also within 5 minutes walking distance of Sai Ying Pun MTR., said Chris Edwards, Group CEO of The Flexi Group,Jonathan Wright, Knight Frank’s Senior Director of Hong Kong’s Office Strategy & Solutions, shares his commitment to supporting the evolving needs of modern workspaces. ”With this new addition, The Flexi Group continues to expand its presence in Hong Kong to 8 locations under its brand the Hive, providing innovative and flexible workspace solutions for the city’s dynamic business community.For more information on joining the Hive PoHo or to schedule a tour, please visit www.thehivepoho.com Hashtag: #TheFlexiGroup

About The Flexi Group

Founded in 2022 following the merger of three globally renowned coworking brands, The Flexi Group is a rapidly expanding collection of leading flexible workspace operators in Asia. Spread across 8 countries in 11 cities, and with over 25 years of collective experience in designing, operating, and scaling workspaces, we are one of the region’s largest operators.



Please visit https://www.theflexigroup.com for more information.



About the Hive

Creating beautiful workspaces and hosting best-in-class events since 2012, the Hive is one of Asia Pacific’s widest, boutique workspace networks, carrying 22 locations in 6 countries. Aiming to deliver the ultimate Hive experience, the Hive has formed a creative community to inspire members to build deep, lasting connections, whatever their industry, role, or location.



Please visit https://thehive.com/ for more information.

