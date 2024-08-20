Hong Kong Wins 2026 Lions International Convention

Energises 20,000 Attendees with City’s Unique Charms

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2024 – Hong Kong has secured the hosting right of the prestigious Lions International Convention in 2026, one of the world’s largest service club events. With an estimated 20,000 attendees from over the globe expected to descend upon the city, this annual gathering of Lions Clubs International members promises to be a truly global and significant event.The 2026 Lions International Convention will be held in July 2026, at the AsiaWorld-Expo, strategically located next to the Hong Kong International Airport, the venue will provide a first-class and seamless connectivity for Lions community activities and an extensive convention programme.Hong Kong has twice been the host city for the Lions International Convention in 1992 and 2005. This massive win marks the triumphant return of one of the biggest conventions and the event also underlines Hong Kong’s excellent ability to host large-scale international events and reinforces its position as a leading MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) destination in the region.“Hong Kong is ready to roar with excitement as we support the Lions Clubs International District 303 to host the 2026 Lions International Convention,” said Dr. PANG Yiu-kai, GBS, JP, the Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), which is one of the supporting organisations of the event. “This event aligns with our mission to grow the MICE sector and bring the world’s most prestigious events to our vibrant city and drive social and economic benefits for Hong Kong. We can’t wait to welcome the members of the Clubs to our city once again with much new attractions and excitements developed in the past and coming years.”Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organisation, with more than 1.4 million members in more than 48,000 clubs in 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe, where members benefit their communities through social and humanitarian services.“We’re thrilled to host 2026 Lions International Convention in Hong Kong. The city’s diverse culture and dynamic energy will fuel ‘Lionism’ by providing a robust platform for members from around the world to come together and interact with each other as they enjoy making a difference in their communities,” said Mr. Sammy Shum, District Governor, Lions Clubs International District 303.During their stay in Hong Kong, convention guests will be treated to a dazzling array of experiences that demonstrate the city’s diverse charms. Hong Kong’s infectious energy and warm hospitality will leave a lasting impression on all the Lions Clubs International members in attendance.Hashtag: #MEHK #MeetingsandExhibitionsHongKong #events #TheWorldsMeetingPlace #conference #HongKong #InternationalMeeting #InternationalConference #BusinessEvents #Conferences #LCICON #LionsInternationalConvention2026 #LionsClubInternational

