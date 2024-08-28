Uni-Bio Science Group Announces 2024 Interim Results

The Group’s revenue achieved an increase of 9.5% year-on-year (“YoY”) to approximately HK$273.6 million, whilst improving gross profit margin by 4.7 percentage points to 84.3%. Sales of Pinup® performed well, registered an increase of 12.8% YoY. The Group’s newly launched product Bogutai® achieved sales of HK$18.8 million in just four months, exceeding initial expectations.

The Group achieved a record-breaking profit of approximately HK$67.4 million for the Period, representing a significant increase of 71.0% YoY, underscoring the Group’s effective strategies and operational efficiency.

In January 2024, the China National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”) granted official approval for Bogutai®‘s marketing launch, marking a pivotal milestone for the Group in orthopedic disease management. Sales of Bogutai® commenced in the first half of 2024. With its superior safety profile and competitive pricing, Bogutai® promises to revolutionize global drug administration, making it more accessible and patient-friendly.

In January 2024, the NMPA accepted the marketing application for Diquafosol Sodium eye drops, marking a significant advancement for the Group’s ophthalmology drug portfolio. Diquafosol Sodium is anticipated to receive marketing approval in the first quarter of 2025, complementing the existing ophthalmic drug portfolio and becoming one of the first BFS Diquafosol products to be listed.

The Group officially launched its first advanced skincare raw material product, Skbrella™ FN, with sales contributions expected to begin in the second half of 2024. The Group is leveraging endorsements from key opinion leaders (KOLs) in dermatology and capitalizing on the synergistic effects of Skbrella™ FN and EGF to enhance the brand’s professionalism and market appeal.

The Group is dedicated to the research and promotion of isavuconazonium sulfate, providing more effective antifungal treatment options for patients worldwide and improving their quality of life. During the Period, the Group completed the pharmaceutical research and is preparing to conduct pre-Bioequivalence studies, with the official market launch expected in the first half of 2027.

In May 2024, the Group cooperated with Great Bay Bio (GBB) and Pebble Accelerator, a subsidiary of Tigermed to joint development of innovative weight reduction drugs, aiming to revolutionize the treatment of obesity. Through this collaboration, we seek to establish a comprehensive ecological industry chain, spanning from target discovery to antibody generation, druggability verification, process development, clinical pipeline, and ultimately, commercialization.

Gross profit margin increased by 4.7 percentage points YoY to 84.3%, which was attributable to the Group's ongoing efforts in optimizing its supply chain and effectively lowering the procurement cost of API. The Group kept a tight rein on general and administrative expenses, which only accounted for 8.7% of revenue for the Period as compared with 9.4% for the same period last year. Selling and distribution expenses for the Period also decreased to 42.8% of revenue from 50.5% that of the same period last year, mainly due to the marketing expenses of Pinupdecreased and the Group's further optimization of its salesforce. The R&D expenses increased by 77.9% YoY to approximately HK$20.9 million and the amount was in step with the Group's product research status.The Group achieved a record-breaking profit of approximately HK$67.4 million for the Period, representing a significant increase of 71.0% YoY. The substantial profit increase, driven by the launch of a new drug, the organic growth of marketed drugs, effective marketing strategies, strict cost control and ongoing supply chain optimization. This indicates that the Group is on the right path for sustainable profit growth. The substantial profit increase, driven by the launch of a new drug, the organic growth of marketed drugs, effective marketing strategies, strict cost control and ongoing supply chain optimization. This indicates that the Group is on the right path for sustainable profit growth.With advancements in biotechnology and strong governmental backing, the pharmaceutical landscape in China is poised for significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2032, according to Imarc Group. Alongside traditional pharmaceuticals, the aesthetic medical sector is gaining prominence in the market. Forecasts indicate that the aesthetic medical market is set to sustain a CAGR growth of 10% to 15% between 2024 and 2027, primarily attributing to the increasing emphasis on beauty standards and the increased spending in this domain, particularly by individuals with moderate to high incomes. The two sectors are the Group’s focus, showcasing massive expansion opportunities for the Group.Looking forward,said, “We are committed to establishing a highly commercial-driven and specialized boutique R&D platform where we tightly integrate research and production under one roof. Our focus is on growing our existing products and launching new high value generic and aesthetic medical products, which we believe will continue to provide strong cash flow in the short term and support the Group’s ongoing R&D on proprietary biopharmaceutical products. This includes expanding into new areas, such as best-in-class biologics for ophthalmology and obesity.In early July 2024, we have partnered with Chongqing Minji Medical Device Co., Ltd. to tap into the medical aesthetic device sector. This collaboration grants us exclusive distribution rights for their premier products and allows us to co-develop medical device products leveraging the Group’s patented core ingredient, Skbrella™ FN. This joint initiative aims to introduce China’s first batch of class II medical devices utilizing fibronectin, bolstering the Group’s leadership in skincare and medical aesthetics. We expect to generate over RMB30 million annually in revenue from the aesthetic medical segment within the next two to three years.To boost product awareness and market shares, we have implemented an omnichannel strategy by collaborating with internet hospitals, establishing an official GeneTimeflagship store on JD.com and partnering with over 200 online distributors. In terms of offline efforts, we have partnered with top national chain stores and retailers renowned for strong brand presence and customer trust, as we believe this provides additional opportunities for the Group to engage more potential customers. These efforts aim to further bolster product sales and establish a robust foundation for the future launch of upcoming products.To support our upcoming sales and diversified product range, our new factory in Dongguan, Guangdong, has completed construction. The factory is expected to produce up to 19 million units per year of the Group's signature products, GeneTimeand GeneSoft, representing an annual output value exceeding RMB 1 billion. This factory also features a BFS packaging line for the production of single-dose GeneSoftand Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops. The BFS packaging research and archival filing are expected to conclude by 2025, with the launch of GeneSoftand Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops in BFS packaging anticipated in 2026."

About Uni-Bio Science Group Limited

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is principally engaged in the research and development, manufacture and distribution of pharmaceutical products. The research and development centre is fully equipped with a complete system for the development of genetically-engineered products with a pilot plant test base which is in line with NMPA requirements. The Group also has two GMP manufacturing bases in Beijing and Shenzhen. The Group also has a highly efficient commercialization platform and marketing network. The Group focuses on the development of novel treatments and innovative drugs addressing the therapeutic areas of endocrine such as diabetes and osteoporosis, ophthalmology and dermatology.



Uni-Bio Science Group Limited was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on November 12, 2001. Stock code: 0690.



For further information, please contact: ir@uni-bioscience.com

