Galaxy Macau Unveils “Double Anniversaries” Celebrations, Showcasing National Intangible Cultural Heritage to Highlight Traditional Chinese Cultural

A Series of Cultural Activities and Engaging Experiences from Now Until October 20, Culminating in a Hanfu Parade to Illuminate the Mid-Autumn Festival

In honor of these “Double Anniversaries”, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort is hosting an extraordinary celebration until October 20, featuring a series of captivating Chinoiserie activities that immerse guests in the rich tapestry of traditional Chinese culture.

“The Splendor of China”, the centerpiece located in the Diamond Lobby, vividly recreates the grandeur of a bygone era, where “the lanterns shine all night, and the city blooms in beauty”.

At the entrance of the Crystal Lobby, the “Jumping Fish, Blooming Lotus” installation, featuring two giant goldfish, brings to life a poetic scene of “dancing fish” from a famous poem by Song dynasty poet Xin Qiji.

On September 15 and 16, an open-top bus, carrying dozens of enthusiasts dressed in Hanfu, will tour the city, inviting Macau citizens and tourists to engage with and appreciate the timeless beauty of traditional Chinese attire.

On the evening of Mid-Autumn Day (September 17th) at 8:45 PM, the highly anticipated Hanfu Parade will debut at Galaxy Macau.

As the golden autumn moon graces the night sky, China prepares to celebrate two significant milestones – the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macau Special Administrative Region. This year, the "Double Anniversaries" are a key highlight in Macau. In collaboration with the "National Cultural Industry Demonstration Base" – Foshan Folk Art Research Institute, Galaxy Macau presents a series of magnificent art installations crafted from Foshan Lanterns, a national intangible cultural heritage. These installations illuminate the resort in a breathtaking display, supporting the Macau SAR Government's "Travel +" initiative, which promotes the appreciation and preservation of China's intangible cultural heritage among both locals and tourists. These installations illuminate the resort in a breathtaking display, supporting the Macau SAR Government’s “Travel +” initiative, which promotes the appreciation and preservation of China’s intangible cultural heritage among both locals and tourists.The centerpiece, “The Splendor of China”, located in the Diamond Lobby, draws inspiration from an ancient Chinese masterpiece. This exquisite installation features a serene, multi-colored lotus pond meticulously crafted on an elegantly unfurled scroll, with a central lantern symbolizing prosperity, wealth, and peace. This lantern takes the form of a magnificent peony, its petals gracefully opening and closing, evoking the grandeur of a bygone era when “the lanterns shine all night, and the city blooms in beauty”. Guests can further engage with this masterpiece through a WeChat mini-program, enhancing their experience with the enchanting interplay of light and shadow, and winning instant prizes, including tickets to the "Love Between Fairy and Devil" VR Immersive Experience Center during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Every Saturday and Sunday in September at 3 PM, models in traditional attire will also be available for guests to take photos with, adding a vibrant touch to the celebration. The blooming lotus holds special significance as it celebrates the 25th anniversary of Macau SAR, adding an air of elegance to the festival.Following the recent launch of the world’s first “Love Between Fairy and Devil” VR Immersive Experience Center at Galaxy Macau, a wave of Chinoiserie fervor has swept through the city. In addition to the VR interactions, guests can enjoy a Hanfu costume experience, allowing them to don elegant traditional attire as they explore the resort and Macau’s major attractions. Galaxy Macau continues to embrace this cultural wave by hosting a series of Hanfu-themed activities. On September 15 and 16, an open-top bus carrying Hanfu enthusiasts will tour the city, starting at the Crystal Lobby and passing through popular landmarks, offering both locals and tourists a unique opportunity to appreciate the timeless beauty of traditional Chinese attire. The celebration will culminate in a grand Hanfu Parade on September 17, from 8:45 PM to 10:00 PM, beginning at the East Square and progressing to the Diamond Lobby. Guests are invited to join the procession, fully immersing themselves in the beauty of Guofeng through the elaborate Hanfu costumes, while the Macao Youth Chinese Orchestra performs traditional Chinese music at the Diamond Lobby at 9:30 PM, making this Mid-Autumn Festival truly unforgettable.Throughout the celebration, Galaxy Macau’s renowned restaurants, such as Bei Shan Lou, Tam Chai Yu Chun, and Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant, will offer a curated selection of seasonal delicacies, allowing guests to savor the authentic flavors of China. Children can participate in traditional Mid-Autumn games, such as riddle-solving, with the chance to win small gifts upon check-in. They will also encounter Wavey, the peacock mascot of Galaxy Kidz, dressed in Hanfu, adding to the festive joy. At Galaxy Promenade, guests will enjoy cash vouchers with no minimum spending requirements, while several new flagship and pop-up stores from top brands are expected. In October, the celebrations will reach their zenith with a series of breathtaking performances at Galaxy Arena by legendary singer Andy Lau and the world-renowned tenor Plácido Domingo, providing a grand finale to these festivities.For more information on Galaxy Macau’s celebratory activities and offerings during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, please visit official website at www.galaxymacau.com , or follow Galaxy Macau on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and Douyin.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

