The rising appeal of Phu Quoc to Indian tourists

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 September 2024 – In 2023, Viet Nam welcomed over 392,000 Indian tourists, a 231 per cent increase compared to 2019, according to the Viet Nam National Authority of Tourism. However, in just the first six months of 2024, this number reached 231,000, marking an impressive 164 per cent increase year-on-year. Recently, Agoda's survey also showed that Vietnam is among the top destinations attracting Indian tourists to return, along with Thailand and Bali (Indonesia).The Times of India notes that Viet Nam is gaining popularity among many Indian tourists and Ha Noi, Da Nang and Phu Quoc are highly favoured. Recently, the travel magazine Travel+Leisure named Phu Quoc the world's second best island, just behind the Maldives.Phu Quoc's mild climate, with year-round warm sunshine, is a major draw for tourists, coupled with its stunning natural landscapes of mountains and islands.This island boasts Phu Quoc National Park and Phu Quoc Marine Reserve, covering over two-thirds of the island's natural area and are the core zone of the Kien Giang Biosphere Reserve. Thanks to these features, the air quality index in Phu Quoc consistently remains below 30 AQI, giving all visitors a feeling of "refreshment" when they come here to relax.Phu Quoc's allure lies in its beaches, which are often likened to a tropical paradise. Bai Kem in the southern part of the island boast creamy white sand and crystal-clear waters year-round. Inparticular, this beach is home to luxurious, world-class resorts with captivating designs that seem straight out of a movie.These dreamlike resorts along Bai Kem have established Phu Quoc as a premier wedding destination for couples worldwide, especially from India. According to the South China Morning Post, reasonable costs, English-speaking staff and the feeling of being in a "second home" are key attractions for Indian couples choosing Phu Quoc. Some experts also said that the expansive outdoor spaces at southern Phu Quoc resorts make them ideal for traditional Indian wedding ceremonies. JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort was the venue for the wedding of billionaire couple Rushang Shah and bride Kaabia Grewal, one of India's most anticipated weddings in 2019.Another reason why Indian couples are so enamoured with southern Phu Quoc resorts is the luxurious dining options and experienced chefs who can treat guests to global cuisine, particularly familiar with Indian vegetarian and Halal food.Phu Quoc is becoming a popular destination for Indian tourists seeking MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, thanks to its abundant natural resources and high-quality infrastructure. Moreover, service prices are competitive, about 10-15 per cent cheaper than in other countries in the region.The resorts in the Bai Kem area all feature spacious, uniquely designed conference rooms that cater perfectly to Indian tastes. Especially noteworthy is the Sun Tropical Village ballroom, managed by the New World brand, which will soon officially open with a capacity of 600 to 1,000 guests.Phu Quoc is also a golfing paradise with stunning and challenging courses that tempt even the most seasoned players. Eschuri Vung Bau Golf with 18 holes is a classy choice, with preferential prices for tourists staying at Sun Group's hotel ecosystem in Phu Quoc.The Sun Paradise Land entertainment complex in southern Phu Quoc offers a unique experience, where visitors can visit Kiss Bridge, watch the multimedia Kiss of the Sea show and nightly fireworks, and enjoy the vibrant VUI-Fest bazaar.One experience that no tourist wants to miss is taking the world's longest non-stop three-rope cable car to Hon Thom Island. Here, you can enjoy panoramic views of Phu Quoc's seascape, with colourful fishing boats and crystal-clear waters.During the year-end travel season, Hon Thom promises to become a new entertainment hub with vibrant pool party and EDM shows. InSun Paradise Land, upcoming shows rich in Vietnamese cultural elements will debut, including the fusion of extreme sports Jetski and Flyboard performances with Vietnamese elements like festival drums, dragon kites and lion dances. For food lovers, a new brewery is set to open alongside the Ca Trich Bazaar, a market dedicated to celebrating Phu Quoc herring salad.Currently, Phu Quoc is also the only island in Viet Nam offering visa-free entry for visitors with a stay of up to 30 days.

