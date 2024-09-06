Elevating Cancer Care: Thomson Hospital and OncoCare Medical Malaysia Announce Strategic Alliance for Excellence in Oncology

Caption: (From left) Dr Siva Kumaran Jayaraman, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara, Dr Melvin Heng Jun Li Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of TMC Life Sciences, Dr John Low, Chief Executive Officer of OncoCare Medical Malaysia and Dr. Tay Miah Hiang, Chief Executive Officer of OncoCare Medical Pte Ltd (Singapore) commemorate the partnership of Thomson Hopital Kota Damansara and OncoCare Medical Malaysia at the agreement signing ceremony.

KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 September 2024 – Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (Thomson Hospital) is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with OncoCare Medical Malaysia Sdn Bhd (OncoCare), a move which stands to elevate the standards of cancer care in Malaysia and the region.Under this partnership, the strength of both entities will be combined, bringing together leading Oncologists and Supportive Care Specialists under one state-of-the-art cancer care facility. This collaborative approach ensures that each patient receives personalised treatment plans tailored to their unique needs, supported by the latest research and clinical trials.Sharing on the natural fit of the partnership, given the shared values and vision between Thomson Hospital and OncoCare, Dr Melvin Heng Jun Li, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of TMC Life Sciences, highlighted that, "Thomson Hospital and OncoCare both prioritise excellence in patient care, innovation, and the continuous pursuit of medical advancements. Our shared values in delivering positive healthcare outcomes make this partnership a powerful alliance that will significantly benefit our patients. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this collaboration presents and firmly believe it will establish a new standard in oncology care."Thomson is the first hospital in Malaysia to receive accreditation for its Core and Ambulatory – Cancer Services under the Evaluation & Quality Improvement Programme (EQuIP7) from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS) International, demonstrating the tertiary care centre's commitment to providing quality care.Dr. John Low, Chief Executive Officer of OncoCare Medical Malaysia, also shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasising both parties' commitment to cancer care, "Our partnership is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer, offering hope and a path forward for all those affected by this challenging disease. Helmed by highly trained oncologists and supported by a team dedicated to providing personalised care with a human touch, this affiliation is a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing patient outcomes and advancing cancer treatment while upholding the highest standards of quality and sustainability."Through this partnership, Thomson OncoCare will provide comprehensive, patient-centered treatment options through a tumour site-specific approach based on the specialty and clinical interests of the oncologists. This includes innovative oncology clinical trials, that grant patients access to the latest breakthroughs in cancer treatment, along with alternative therapies aimed at significantly enhancing their outcome and quality of life. Regular international tumour board comprised of leading oncology experts and healthcare specialist from across Asia will be held to discuss new and complex cases. This collaborative model aims to improve patient outcomes by leveraging the expertise of various specialists to provide a comprehensive and personalised treatment plan.Thomson's Oncology and Nuclear Medicine facility houses advanced technology to cater to a range of cancer treatments, including systemic therapy, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine and surgical services. Thomson houses the first Tri-modality nuclear medicine imaging equipment in the Asia Pacific region, Mediso AnyScan SPECT/CT/PET imaging system and is equipped with the state-of-the-art linear accelerator (LINAC) that has a surface image guided system (SIGRT) to treat various cancers. The facility has performed over 5,500 diagnostic and therapeutic procedures with oncology patients in areas such as cervix, breast, lung, rectum, head, neck, and brain.Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara is the flagship comprehensive tertiary care centre of the TMC Life Sciences Group and has been internationally recognised for its commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services. OncoCare Medical Malaysia Sdn Bhd is a leading specialised cancer care centre in Malaysia, offering comprehensive services including advanced oncology treatments, clinical trials, and a multidisciplinary approach to personalised patient care. The Thomson OncoCare partnership exemplifies the power of strategic collaboration, with the new cancer center emerging as a beacon of hope and innovation in the field of oncology.For more information, visit www.thomsonhospitals.com

About Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara

Established in 2008, Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD) is the flagship hospital of TMC Life Sciences Berhad (TMCLS) located in a prime alcove of Kota Damansara, Selangor. THKD is expected to grow to a 559-bedded hospital with additional specialist centres and operating theatres as part of the Group’s expansion plan. THKD sets new standards in healthcare through comprehensive facilities and excellent service for both our local and international patients. The Hospital offers medical and surgical services from over 150 reputable specialist consultants covering more than 50 medical and surgical sub-specialties.



About OncoCare Medical Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Inaugurated with a shared vision with OncoCare Cancer Centre Singapore, OncoCare Cancer Centre Malaysia is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer, offering hope, healing, and a path forward for all those affected by this challenging disease. Bringing together leading Oncologists and Supportive Care Specialists under on roof, this collaborative approach ensures that each patients receives personalised treatment plans tailored to their unique needs, supported by the latest research and clinical trials.



The new cancer centre offers comprehensive services such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation therapy and supportive care aimed at managing cancer and improving patient outcomes.



