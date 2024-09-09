Gen.K Jewelry®: Celebrating 10 Years of Elegance and Heritage

Gold Capsule: Luisa Collection

SINGAPORE – Media Outreach Newswire – 9 September 2024 – This year, Gen.K Jewelry® marks a significant milestone, celebrating a decade of crafting timeless elegance. Founded by the sisters Genevie and Kayde Yeo, the brand has made a notable impact on Singapore’s luxury market with its modern reinterpretations of traditional jade jewelry.As Gen.K Jewelry® commemorates its 10th anniversary, the brand reflects on its journey, celebrates its achievements, and unveils its exciting plans for the future.According to founder Genevie Yeo, Gen.K Jewelry® began as a passion project, inspired by the jewelry-making skills she learned from her sister, Kayde. She initially pursued this craft alongside her full-time job, showcasing her creations at local events. Her designs soon garnered attention, and with growing interest, the brand “Gen.K Jewelry®” was officially established.The brand has seen exponential growth over the years, from the opening of its first physical store in a shared shophouse in Seah Street to a full shopfront at Pacific Plaza. Today, Gen.K Jewelry®’s flagship store at Capitol Singapore spans three full-sized unit spaces, a testament to its growing success. The brand has also garnered significant local recognition, appearing in prominent publications like Lianhe Zaobao, The Straits Times, and Channel News Asia.Gen.K Jewelry® has consistently pushed the boundaries of jade jewelry with innovative collections that resonate with modern tastes. The Lab Dazzle series is a prime example of this approach, a collection that features lab-grown diamonds — a recent development in the jewelry industry that delivers the same brilliance and quality as mined diamonds with a smaller environmental footprint.Gen.K Jewelry®’s designs have long celebrated natural beauty, often incorporating floral and leafy motifs that resonate with customers. With the Lab Dazzle series, the brand not only honors these cherished aesthetic elements but also embraces a more sustainable and ethical future.Genevie notes, “It’s a celebration of beauty, nature, and our ongoing commitment to creating jewelry that is as responsible as it is radiant.”Customers can also look forward to the Gold Capsule Collection, a series marking the celebration of Gen.K Jewelry®’s 10th anniversary. Starting September 1st, 2024, this collection will be introduced in phases throughout the year, with the potential for further extensions into 2025 and beyond.Defined by its curvaceous and edgy aesthetics, the Gold Capsule Collection is inspired by the refined sophistication of Italian jewelry. “We wanted to create a collection that embodies these qualities while also appealing to the modern woman,” Genevie explains.Each piece is crafted from gold and diamonds and includes a unique mechanism that allows the wearer to add or remove jade elements. This design provides versatility, enabling customers to adjust their jewelry to suit both everyday wear and special occasions.As Gen.K Jewelry® celebrates a decade of growth, it is setting its sights on future growth and new opportunities. Plans are in place to expand the product range to better appeal to the millennial market and to strengthen its presence on traditional and social media platforms. Looking ahead, the brand anticipates significant changes in 2025 as it embarks on a new phase referred to as “Chapter 2.”Genevie acknowledges that reaching this milestone has been a team effort, with a dedicated group collaborating, adapting, and contributing ideas to drive the brand forward. This teamwork, along with a focus on innovative design and customer service, has been crucial to Gen.K Jewelry®’s development.Finally, the brand would like to express its sincere appreciation to its customers and supporters. With their trust and encouragement, Gen.K Jewelry is prepared to move forward, exploring new opportunities and continuing its growth into the future.Hashtag: #genkjewelry10thanniversary

About Gen.K Jewelry®

Gen.K Jewelry® is a Singapore-based jewelry brand renowned for its modern and elegant designs. Founded by sisters Genevie and Kayde Yeo, the company specializes in crafting exquisite pieces featuring jade, a gemstone deeply rooted in Asian culture. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and timeless aesthetics, Gen.K Jewelry® offers a collection that blends traditional elements with contemporary style, appealing to both jewelry enthusiasts and collectors alike.