Jockey Club launches Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum 2024, ushering in Hong Kong Philanthropy Week





HKSAR Government Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki (front row, centre), Club Chairman Michael Lee (front row, 6th left), Club Deputy Chairman Martin Liao (front row, 5th left), Club Stewards, Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges (front row, 6th right) and Club management pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum 2024.

The two-day PBC Forum provides a platform for foundations, thought-leaders, policymakers, non-governmental organisations and experts from around the world to convene, engage in dialogue and share transformative ideas on translating philanthropic action into tangible, sustainable impact. Under an overarching theme of “Delivering Impactful Philanthropy in the Real World”, the forum features keynote speeches and panel discussions. It brings together nearly 100 eminent speakers and more than 2,000 delegates from 40 countries and regions including representatives of over 200 local, regional and global foundations.



The Club’s Charities Trust convened the forum in association with the Institute of Philanthropy (IoP), a charitable organisation launched by the Club and its Trust at the opening of the third PBC Forum in September 2023.



Through a video address at the forum, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said, “This forum is testament to Hong Kong’s commitment to philanthropy. It is proudly presented by The Hong Kong Jockey Club and its Charities Trust, a long-standing leader in championing our philanthropic endeavours.” He added, “The HKSAR Government is committed to Hong Kong’s rise as a global centre for philanthropy. That goal was formalised in our Policy Statement on Developing Family Office Businesses in Hong Kong. Our vision is to provide philanthropists with the tools they need to manage their wealth, while channelling their resources into social initiatives that create tangible impact. We are determined to realise Hong Kong as a go-to destination for global family offices passionate about making a difference.”



Officiating at the opening ceremony of this year’s forum was HKSAR Government Chief Secretary for Administration Chan Kwok-ki, the Club’s Chairman Michael Lee and Club CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges.



In his welcome speech at the opening ceremony, the Club’s Chairman said, “In Asia – home to the most populous nations and fastest-developing economies – we are experiencing rapid growth in philanthropic giving commensurate with the region’s rising prosperity through development. However, Asian philanthropy requires properly contextualised models and solutions to account for varied political, economic and cultural contexts that are different from established, largely Western models. Unlocking its full potential will be crucial in addressing shared social and environmental challenges most effectively.”



Leading foundations participating in this year’s PBC Forum include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, Nippon Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Tanoto Foundation, Temasek Foundation, Tencent Charity Foundation and the Wellcome Trust.



Julia Gillard – Chair of the Wellcome Trust, Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership and former Prime Minister of Australia – delivered today’s opening keynote entitled: “East is East and West is West: how does philanthropy differ and how can we best work together?”



Photo Captions

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee delivers a video address at the opening ceremony of the Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum 2024.

The Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Michael Lee delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the Philanthropy for Better Cities Forum 2024

The Memorandum of Collaboration was signed by Li Qun, Deputy Director General, Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (front row, 2nd right); Prof Chak-sing Lau, Dean of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (front row, 2nd left); Prof Philip Chiu Wai-yan, Dean of Medicine, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (front row, 1st right); and Prof Vanessa Barrs, Dean, Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Sciences, City University of Hong Kong (front row, 1st left). The signing ceremony was witnessed by Michael Lee, Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (back row, 2nd right); Lester Huang, Chairman of IoP and Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (back row, 1st left); Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, CEO of The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Director of IoP (back row, 1st right); and Dr Ronald Lam, Director of Health, HKSAR Government (back row, 2nd left).

Moderated by Laura M. Cha, Trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation, Former Chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (left), Julia Gillard, Chair of the Wellcome Trust, Chair of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership and former Prime Minister of Australia, (right) delivered the opening keynote: “East is East and West is West: how does philanthropy differ and how can we best work together?”

The second plenary session entitled “Innovations for a Healthier Global South: What is the role of philanthropy in supporting global health research and interventions?” was moderated by Professor Margaret Chan, Founding Dean of the Vanke School of Public Health, Tsinghua University, and Emeritus Director General of World Health Organization (1st right). It featured Rebecca F. Grais, Executive Director of the Pasteur Network (1st left); Ilona Kickbusch, Director of Digital Health Transformations LAB, University of Geneva, Chair and Founder of the Global Health Center Geneva at the Graduate Institute Geneva and Co-chair of the Council of the World Health Summit (2nd left); Professor Peter Piot, Professor of Global Health, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, Special Advisor to European Commission President von der Leyen on European and Global Health Security (3rd left); Naveen Rao, Senior Vice-President of the Health Initiative at the Rockefeller Foundation (3rd right); and Carsten Schicker, Chief Executive Officer of the World Health Summit (2nd right).

Delivering the second keynote entitled “The Economics of Giving: What makes us give? What stops us from giving more?” was Professor Michael Spence, 2001 Nobel Laureate in Economics, Philip H. Knight Professor and Dean Emeritus of the Stanford Business School and Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution of Stanford University (left). The moderator was Professor Stephen Cheung, Voting Member of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Vice-Chairman of CMB Wing Lung Bank and Former President of the Education University of Hong Kong (right).

Professor Michael Spence – 2001 Nobel Laureate in Economics, Philip H. Knight Professor and Dean Emeritus of the Stanford Business School and Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution of Stanford University – delivered the second keynote entitled: “The economics of giving: what makes us give? What stops us from giving more?”Additionally at the forum, representatives from the Department of Health of the HKSAR Government, the Club and IoP witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Collaboration between the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and three local universities to strengthen capacity for monitoring and responding to epidemics in the Greater Bay Area. The local institutes are the Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute at the University of Hong Kong, the Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Jockey Club College of Veterinary Medicine and Life Science at the City University of Hong Kong. The memorandum follows the “One Health” approach which the Club has long supported including through the establishment of these university institutes.This year the forum programme spans five days. It began with a welcome luncheon at the opening of Hong Kong’s 2024/25 horseracing season on 8 September, followed by the two- day forum. The Foundations Circle and additional side-events will be convened by IoP on 11 and 12 September. In addition, the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy will also host a three-day summit from 12-14 September, rounding out Hong Kong Philanthropy Week.The Club’s support for the PBC Forum, like all of its charity and community initiatives, is made possible by its unique integrated business model through which racing and wagering generate tax contributions, charity support and employment opportunities for the community.Hashtag: #HongKongJockeyClubCharitiesTrust

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

Founded in 1884, The Hong Kong Jockey Club is a world-class racing club that acts continuously for the betterment of our society. The Club has a unique integrated business model, comprising racing and racecourse entertainment, a membership club, responsible sports wagering and lottery, and charities and community contribution. Through this model, the Club generates economic and social value for the community and supports the HKSAR Government in combatting illegal gambling. In 2023/24, the Club returned a total of HK$40.1 billion to the community. This included HK$29.9 billion to the HKSAR Government in duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$10.2 billion in approved charity donations. The Club is Hong Kong’s largest single taxpayer and one of the city’s major employers. Its Charities Trust is one of the world’s leading charity donors. Please visit www.hkjc.com.



Institute of Philanthropy

The Institute of Philanthropy was established in September 2023 through a strategic seed grant of HK$6.8 billion (US$870 million) from The Hong Kong Jockey Club and its Charities Trust. Established as an independent “think-fund-do” tank for China and Asia, IoP is dedicated to promoting philanthropic thought leadership and enhancing sector capabilities at local, regional and global levels in collaboration with fellow funders. It seeks to provide an Asia-based platform bringing global stakeholders together to promote the betterment of societies everywhere.

