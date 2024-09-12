Asia’s leading tradeshow FHA-HoReCa 2024 returns with a Green Focus on Sustainable Foodservice and Hospitality

FHA-HoReCa will take place 22-25 October in Singapore with an expected turnout of over 45,000 attendees.

Date

22 – 25 October 2024 (Tue – Fri)

Time

10.00am – 6.00pm

10.00am – 4.00pm (Last Day)

Venue

Singapore Expo, 1 Expo Drive, Singapore 486150

Website

https://www.fhahoreca.com



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2024 –FHA-Food & Beverage, Asia’s top F&B trade show, brings back its initiative for the HoReCa market withhappening fromat the Singapore EXPO.Asia’s premier foodservice and hospitality event will also, for the first time, host the highly anticipated Global Chef Challenge Finals in Singapore!Overfromare expected to visitfrom more than, including international pavilions from China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Spain and Taiwan Region.Spanning across 50,000 square metres, FHA-HoReCa will see– Bakery, Pastry & Gelato, Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment, Hospitality Style, Hospitality Technology, and Speciality Coffee & Tea – plus four days of competitions, seminars, and workshops led by industry experts.This year’s event will feature a 30% increase in new exhibitors across all five segments. Companies to keep an eye out for include:Sustainable tourism in the Asia-Pacific region is increasingly gaining momentum as both a necessity and an opportunity within the hotel sector. Previously limited to superficial measures like opt-in linen changes and glass water bottles, properties are now moving towards integrating more rooted, innovative measures in their infrastructure.This is most evident in Singapore, where over 40% of hotels are steadfastly test-bedding new technologies and innovations while pursuing Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification. To support these efforts,debuts thegathering hospitality industry leaders to discuss key themes shaping the sector.Focused on fostering innovation and sustainability, this seminar will feature speakers fromcover: Envisioning the Future of Hospitality, Sustainability and Hotel Design, and Technology & Innovation.FHA-HoReCa 2024 introduces the inaugural, integrating it into the bi-annual lineup, to pave the way for discussions and innovations at the intersection of hospitality and technology. This event will offer two days of global expert talks and sponsorship opportunities addressing the growing tech needs of APAC restaurant companies featuring some of the industry biggest names includingIn addition to being a premier trade platform, FHA-HoReCa is also poised to be 2024’s pinnacle culinary showcase with a series of new high-stakes competitions.Debuting in 2024, thewill spotlight budding bakers with a “Grand Breakfast” theme to redefine breakfast, while the, co-organised with the prestigious Singapore Pastry Alliance, aims to elevate the artistry of 30 top pastry chefs.Catering to the Southeast Asian region’s coffee craze, this year’s FHA-HoReCa also debutsfeaturing four competitions – Barista Speed Challenge, Cafe Menu Challenge, Coffee Brewing Challenge, and Coffee Mixology Challenge – all designed to test baristas’ versatility and creativity.Alongside these new competitions, theand, where leading chefs from across the continent compete to qualify for the Gelato World Cup in Italy and the World Pastry Cup in Lyon.Esteemed judges assessing these remarkable creations include: French World Pastry Champion (2009 & 2017)WACS-approved Pastry International Judgeand Italian Master Gelato ChefFor the ultimate showdown, FHA-HoReCa partners with Worldchefs and Singapore Chefs Association to host Singapore’s firstin 34 years featuring 4 categories: Global Chefs Challenge, Global Young Chefs Challenge, Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, and the inaugural Global Vegan Challenge.The competition will feature a stellar lineup of 72 chefs from 25 countries, including:Registration for on-site seminars is highly encouraged through a 2- step process: please 1) register for FHA-HoReCa here , then 2) register for respective seminars from your profile page.For full press kit and images, please access https://bit.ly/Horeca24PreEvent

