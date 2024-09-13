The legendary opera singer Plácido Domingo returns to Macau for the first time in nine years, alongside a world-class lineup of exceptional musical talent performing famous operas at Galaxy International Convention Center

Galaxy Macau Presents ‘Galaxy Opera Gala’, an Unprecedented Opera Extravaganza Featuring Plácido Domingo and Guests, which will see the iconic opera singer teaming up with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and three rising talents.





Combining musical virtuosity, timeless melodies and state-of-the-art audio technology, the event will take place at Galaxy International Convention Center on October 20, 2024.

Date:

20 October, 2024

Time:

5:00pm – 6:30pm

Venue:

Galaxy International Convention Center

Ticket Price:

MOP/HKD 1,680/ 1,080/ 880



*Currency settled based on the ticketing platform

Ticket Purchase Date & Channels:

September 13, 2024 16:00, available on Macau Ticketing, Damai APP, and Cityline.





Promotion:

Pay with your ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card to enjoy exclusive 15% off on Galaxy Opera Gala with Plácido Domingo and Guests concert ticket.



MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 September 2024 – Building on its commitment to enhance Macau’s status as a vibrant international metropolis, Galaxy Macau™ continues its mission to bring unique global events to the city with the announcement of ‘Galaxy Opera Gala’, a once-in-a-lifetime opera extravaganza featuring legendary Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo. Taking place at the state-of-the-art Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) on October 20, 2024, the event will see the iconic opera singer teaming up with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and three rising talents for a musical celebration that bridges cultures while underlining Macau’s status as a “City of Performing Arts”.Hosted by Galaxy Macau and sponsored by ICBC (Macau) as the designated bank partner, this opera gala will feature Plácido Domingo, who will be making his debut at the Galaxy International Convention Center, delivering a world-class opera experience to Macau.Recognized as one of the finest and most influential singing actors in the history of opera, Plácido Domingo was catapulted to global superstardom as one third of the famed “Three Tenors” alongside Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras in the 1990s, while he has also carved out a distinguished reputation as a conductor and opera administrator. The winner of 12 Grammy Awards, among countless other accolades, the 83-year-old maestro has a repertoire that spans more than 150 roles across over 4,000 career performances, and has been celebrated at the Operas of New York, Vienna, Verona, Milan, Buenos Aires, and many more.Accompanying Plácido Domingo will be the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, one of China’s most celebrated symphony orchestras, and trailblazing Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi, who is Principal Conductor of the Orchestra Milano Classica and of the Orchestra Scarlatti Young, Naples. Completing the bill are two exciting rising stars of the opera world: China-born, Italy-based soprano Bingbing Wang, who holds the distinction of being the first Chinese person to graduate with a Master’s Degree from the prestigious Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory of Music in Milan; and Italian-German mezzo-soprano Anna-Doris Capitelli, who joined the illustrious Accademia Teatro alla Scala in Milan in 2017. Guests will be able to enjoy a program that includes arias and duets from famous operas such as La Traviata, The Merry Widow, The Marriage of Figaro, Carmen, and more.Combining musical virtuosity, timeless melodies and state-of-the-art audio technology, the event will take place at GICC, which opened in December 2023. Marking a new chapter for Macau’s exhibition industry and expanding Galaxy Entertainment Group’s resort landscape in the region, GICC is a world-class venue complex boasting a total exhibition space of 40,000 square meters, accommodating up to 8,500 guests for banquet events or approximately 16,000 for cocktail receptions. The center features a 10,000-square-meter column-free exhibition hall on the ground floor, hosting up to 7,000 exhibition guests, or nearly 6,500 for banquets and around 8,500 for cocktail receptions. Macau’s largest indoor venue, Galaxy Arena features seating, sound, and lighting facilities that meet international standards, making it an ideal choice for world-class concerts and major sporting events.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

