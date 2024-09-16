Heicoders Academy and First Page Digital Announce New Jointly-Held Performance-Driven Digital Marketing With AI Course

Top Tech Academy Joins Forces With Leading Digital Marketing Agency

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 September 2024 – Heicoders Academy (Heicoders), a renowned leader in tech education, and First Page Digital, Singapore’s top-rated digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of their collaborative “ Performance-Driven Digital Marketing With AI ” course.With advertisers in Singapore spending SG$2.34 billion on digital ad spend in 2023 , making up 59.7% of total ad spend nation-wide, the digital marketing industry is more competitive than ever.This part-time programme is designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic field of digital marketing, with a particular focus on leveraging the power of AI.The programme is tailored to be suitable for everyone ranging from beginners with no digital marketing experience to mid-career switchers to working professionals.It will help lower barriers of entry to those interested in pursuing a career in digital marketing through providing a strong foundational knowledge in consumer behaviour, market trends, and the effective utilisation of online channels and tools. The curriculum has been meticulously vetted and approved by First Page Digital, ensuring its relevance, applicability, and grounding in real-world marketing challenges.The programme also includes a unique opportunity for graduates: an internship with First Page Digital with opportunities for full time employment conversions, providing invaluable. Graduates will also be awarded with Heicoders’ Digital Marketing Nanodegree, an industry-recognised certification.The “Performance-Driven Digital Marketing With AI” course is subsidised up to 70%, with the remaining course fee eligible for offset through SkillsFuture credits. Participants can also apply for the Heicoders Scholarship for 40% off course fees.For more information and to register, please visit https://heicodersacademy.com/dm100-performance-driven-digital-marketing-with-ai-course/ Hashtag: #FirstPageDigital

About Heicoders Academy

Heicoders Academy is a tech education provider dedicated to making coding and tech certification accessible to all. Their courses, ranging from beginner to advanced levels, are taught by industry professionals, ensuring practical learning experiences. This approach emphasises theoretical understanding as well as the development of practical skills, equipping students with a mindset geared towards effective application in real-world situations.



About First Page Digital

First Page Digital, Singapore’s premier digital marketing and SEO agency, is your catalyst for unprecedented growth in the dynamic online landscape. Driven by data and fuelled by passion, we create tailored strategies that transform brands into digital leaders. Our team’s expertise spans SEO, PPC, social media marketing, content marketing, and web development, harnessing the power of cutting-edge tools to craft compelling digital narratives. With First Page Digital, your brand doesn’t just compete—it conquers. Experience the power of true digital innovation and ride the wave of growth to the industry forefront. Trust First Page Digital: shaping the digital future, one business at a time.

