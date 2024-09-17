Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2024 –Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today released its 2023 Sustainability Report . The report demonstrates the firm’s global impact and performance across key sustainability areas during 2023, and progress on future targets that will help shape a more sustainable, inclusive future for the firm’s people, clients, planet and communities.Cushman & Wakefield views sustainability as a key priority and works to advance sustainability within its operations and for its clients around the world. The firm continuously delivers on its commitment to embed sustainability across their service offerings to help clients achieve their ambitious goals, strengthen their corporate reputation and reduce risks. Cushman & Wakefield’s 2023 Sustainability Report reflects the firm’s commitment to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement in their environmental, social and governance performance.“Our commitment to sustainability is driven by our belief that we have a unique opportunity and corporate responsibility to shape a more sustainable future for our clients, our stakeholders and the planet we all share,” said. “We are taking action to reduce our environmental impact, foster an inclusive and diverse workplace and enable our clients to achieve their sustainability goals. While we have set ambitious targets for the years to come, we believe that a better future begins now.”Cushman & Wakefield’s 2023 key sustainability achievements include:· Women made up 40% of the firm’s total workforce in 2023, 43% of people managers and 47% of executives.· Approximately $840 million spent with diverse suppliers in North America.· 19,789 employees completed voluntary sustainability training in 2023.· 36% increase in Employee Resource Group membership.· Provided energy and sustainability services for more than 60,120 buildings, totaling approximately 1.13 billion square feet.· 15% reduction in total Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from 2022.· 43% reduction in total Scope 1 and 2 (market-based) emissions from 2019.· Sourced 58% of the firm’s operations electricity from renewable sources.· 11% decrease in energy consumption year-over-year in 2023, driven by a 31% decrease in the use of natural gas and fuel oil reported.· Over 4,800 new and existing suppliers completed an Environmental, Social and Governance intake questionnaire.· As of the date of publishing the 2023 Sustainability Report, women made up 75% of the firm’s Board of Directors.“Our commitment to sustainability is aligned and integrated into our core business strategy to support our clients in establishing and achieving their sustainability objectives,” said. “Our goal is to provide innovative solutions to help clients navigate the complex and evolving landscape of environmental and social responsibility, while also creating lasting value for their business, stakeholders and the planet. We are confident our professionals across the globe will continue leading the way for our clients through our sustainability service offerings to ensure a better future for all.”The firm was recently named one of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2024 by TIME.Cushman & Wakefield’s 2023 Sustainability Report is available on their website Hashtag: #CushmanandWakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), sustainability and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.hk or follow us on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/cushman-&-wakefield-greater-china).

