Forvis Mazars earns Best Place to Work status in CEE and Central Asia for 2024-2025

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2024 – Forvis Mazars, a leading global tax, audit, and advisory network, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Central Asia.Best Places to Work is an international certification program focused on workplace culture and employee engagement. It recognizes employers who deliver exceptional working conditions. Over 1,500 employees from 16 Forvis Mazars offices across CEE and Central Asia participated, with the firm achieving a certification score of 81%.said Peter Wundsam, CEE Board Member.Key workplace factors rated highly included Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at 86%, Leadership at 85%, and Teamwork at 84%. Notably, 88% of employees would recommend Forvis Mazars to others. A significant strength was gender equality in growth opportunities, rated at 96%.noted Loïc Wallaert, Co-Chair of the CEE Board.From an HR perspective, Recognition Programs and Succession Planning were top-rated practices, with CSR and diversity also standing out.said Yulia Zaprudska, CEE HR Coordinator.Forvis Mazars’ certification is valid until September 2025.Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

About Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars is a leading global professional services network, offering audit, tax, and advisory services across 100+ countries.



For more information, visit forvismazars.com.



About Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing top workplaces worldwide. For more information, visit bestplacestoworkfor.org.

