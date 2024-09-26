Samsung Launches “Reimagine Everyday Moments” Accessories Collection for Singapore, in collaboration with Gen Z illustrators

To mark the launch of the Collection, Samsung Singapore also transformed MRT carriages on the North East Line with two artworks from @pebble.studio and @toastytowns, which delighted commuters earlier in August with their whimsical designs:













More information on the Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection is available here: For more information on the Samsung x CASETiFY Reimagine Everyday Moments collection, please visit here: https://www.casetify.com/collection/samsung-singapore-reimagine-everyday-moments-collection More information on the Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection is available here: https://www.samsung.com/sg/samsung-x-you/





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2024 – Samsung Singapore is bringing a uniquely Singaporean flavour to Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 users with the new– with the help of Gen Z illustrators!Since 2023, Samsung has been working with local artists and illustrators to bring Singapore-exclusive case designs to Galaxy fans as they personalise their experience from software to hardware. Till date, Samsung has worked with 28 illustrators, with over 45 designs developed over the last two years.For this year’s Galaxy Z Series launch, Samsung decided to work with eight Gen Z illustrators to create a platform for budding artists to showcase their creativity. They were tasked to design either a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Flipsuit Card experience or Samsung x CASETiFY Galaxy Z Series collection.“Our ‘Samsung x You’ efforts have seen much excitement among illustrators as they see their designs come to life through a variety of accessories for our Galaxy products, including our one-of-a kind Flipsuit Card, as well as exclusive CASETiFY cases for Singapore. We’re heartened by how we’ve created a platform for our local artists and designers to showcase their creations to more Galaxy users. We will continue to push ourselves and expand our team of creators to contribute to future Galaxy campaigns,” saidThecollection features six, created by five local illustrators, Arissa Rashid ( @rissaartt ), Faith Cheong ( @genderlesstofu ), Jasmine Tan ( @pebble.studio ), Shana Wee ( @designwithshana ) and Tan Jia Min ( @cheesefrice ), who were inspired by familiar local snacks, as well as moments observed during long commutes in the city.First introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip5, the Flipsuit Case is designed with customisation in mind – making it easy for users to switch out the Flipsuit Cards anytime. With a plethora of exciting Flipsuit Cards to choose from, users have a wallet-friendly way to customise their devices without changing the case to fit their personal style and preferences. Powered by NFC, the card also brings users’ Galaxy Z Flip Cover Screen to life with animated wallpapers that matches the design for a standout look.In partnership with, Samsung Singapore is giving Galaxy users a chance to bring home a piece of the. Selected larger-than-life murals featured at thehave been converted to Flipsuit Cards for Galaxy fans.Singapore Night Festival edition Flipsuit Cards, New World Frontiers by Ben Qwek / LAB SIX FIVE ( @labsixfive ) and Life is Automatik by Kristal Melson ( @kristalmelson ), are now available on the Samsung Online Store.The Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection Flipsuit Cards are also available for purchase via the Samsung Online Store As part of Samsung’s effort to offer varied personalisation options for Galaxy users while celebrating local artists and their art, Samsung partnered with global accessories brand CASETiFY to launch a Singapore-exclusive collection with every Galaxy flagship launch since 2023. To date, Samsung and CASETiFY has collaborated with over 15 local illustrators across three Samsung x CASETiFY collections.With the Reimagine Everyday Moments Collection, Samsung is expanding the platform to student illustrators for the first time to encourage them to explore their passion by providing them with a commercial platform to showcase their art!Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 users will be able to deck their new devices with the exclusivecollection, featuring five designs by three local student illustrators – Ashley Tiong ( @threeangstybaos ), Ng Ka Yan ( @toastytowns ) and Yiming Chen ( @yimingmade ).Ashley is a 23-year-old student in the National University of Singapore (NUS). She created threeangstybaos in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, combining her obsession over dimsum with art.Today, threeangstybaos reflects her journey of merging her love for food and creative exploration of the digital medium, offering glimpses into the life and thoughts through colourful illustrations.Check out! and, designed by @threeangstybaos here Ka Yan is a 22-year-old business student in university. She loves drawing cute artworks and creating handmade goods that bring joy to others in the Toasty Towns universe. Fun Fact – Toastytowns was started to help Ka Yan sustain her purchases in support of other small businesses!Check out, designed by @toastytowns here Yiming is a 21-year-old illustrator and designer, who is a current Medicine student in a local university. In his limited spare time, he creates graphic design for public health campaigns and medical conferences. He finds incredible meaning and satisfaction with these campaigns as they help bridge the gap between healthcare and people to help educate patients.Check outand, designed by @yimingmade here Hashtag: #Samsung

