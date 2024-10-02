Aeon & Trisl Group Leads Dubai’s Real Estate Market: Four consecutive Emaar No. 1 Awards and Damac Top Performing Agency Title Make History

Aeon & Trisl, a pioneering Pakistani-owned real estate group with over 90+ awards, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by securing No. 1 position at the Emaar Broker Awards for the fourth consecutive time, recognized for Q2 and H1 2024 at the Dubai Opera. On the same day, the agency was also honoured as the Top Performing Agency by Damac Properties. Along with this A&T was recognized as Top Platinum Partner by Dubai Holding’s Meraas & Nakheel at The Black Onyx Awards 2024, held at Bluewaters Forum, Dubai.

In a remarkable testament to its ongoing success and industry leadership, A&T has been honoured as the 5th Highest Top Performing Channel Partner by Sobha Realty at the H1 2024 awards for securing a prestigious 6-bedroom luxury mansion. Earlier, the agency also received the Top Performer Award at the Aldar Honours Awards. These achievements underscore the firm’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service and its relentless pursuit of excellence.

Their series of awards from the top developers of UAE reflects the synergy between visionary leadership and robust operational strategies which solidifies their position as The ONLY Multinational Real Estate Group holding TOP positions in TOP Developers of UAE. “Our success at Aeon & Trisl is built on a foundation of teamwork, trust, and excellence. Together, we strive to achieve results that go beyond expectations.” Said Mr. Saleem Karsaz, Group CEO, Pakistani-Dubai Based Entrepreneur.

Mr. Baber Shah, Chief Operating Officer, added, “We at Aeon & Trisl, as a team, have the ability to work together toward a common vision. By channelling individual achievements into organizational goals, we consistently achieve extraordinary results.”

This collaboration between leadership and the dedicated contributions of the entire A&T team ensures that the agency remains at the forefront of the industry, continuing to set new standards for success.

As A&T continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, this recognition serves as a reminder of the firm’s commitment to excellence, innovation, unparalleled market insights, and client satisfaction. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, Aeon & Trisl is well-positioned to achieve even greater success in the years ahead.

With strategically located offices across the UAE, UK, and Pakistan, A&T excels in property sales, leasing, and investment advisory services, offering clients a seamless and comprehensive real estate experience.

