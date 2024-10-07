Alpha Technology Group Celebrates “Hong Kong AI Pioneer” Anthony Tsang’s Recognition at the 18th World Outstanding Chinese Award

Recipients of the “18th World Outstanding Chinese Award” alongside distinguished guests

Anthony Tsang received the "18th World Outstanding Chinese Award"

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2024 – Alpha Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: ATGL) is proud to announce that, Executive Director and President of the company, has been honored with the prestigious on 8 September 2024. This award celebrates Tsang's visionary leadership and transformative contributions to the fields of finance and artificial intelligence (AI), further cementing his reputation as a As a well-known investor and private equity fund manager, Anthony Tsang has received widespread acclaim for his sharp business vision and unique investment style. Within a year, he successfully integrated two Hong Kong-based IT companies through strategic acquisitions, mergers, and restructurings, resulting in the company's successful listing on NASDAQ. This milestone made Alpha Technology Group the first AI company from Hong Kong to be listed on NASDAQ, a groundbreaking achievement that speaks to Tsang's ability to execute complex business transformations.With his keen market insight and excellent management ability, Tsang has implemented drastic reforms within the company, breathing new life into the enterprise and allowing it to thrive in the capital market. His success is not coincidental but rather the result of his optimistic vision of the technology industry, particularly in the field of AI, and his skill in combining capital with innovation."The future of AI is about pushing the boundaries. What I'm doing is finding and investing in potential companies that can lead the change," said Tsang. "I believe that AI can not only change business models but also the way people live. Driving such change is my mission as an investor."In recognition of his leadership in both AI and finance, Tsang has previously been awarded the Forbes Distinguished Leader Award and the World Outstanding Chinese Young Entrepreneur Award in 2022. The 18th World Outstanding Chinese Award, presented on 8 September 2024, is a further testament to his remarkable achievements and his ongoing contribution to technological innovation and social progress.This year, Tsang joins an esteemed group of fellow awardees, including entrepreneurs Mr. Cao Dewang, Ms. Li Xiaolin, Mr. Dennis Lam, renowned director Mr. Zhang Yimou, celebrated actors Mr. Zhang Guoli and Mr. Donnie Yen, and Professor Nancy Yip, President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

About Alpha Technology Group Limited

Alpha Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: ATGL) is a reputable cloud-based IT solution service provider based in Hong Kong. Leveraging analytic and programming skills, AI technologies, and technological know-how, the company provides comprehensive solutions designed to optimize business performance for its customers. The services help clients address a variety of industry-specific operational challenges and create new business opportunities across sectors such as consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale, and distribution.





Through its subsidiaries Techlution and NSL, Alpha Technology Group offers the following services:

System Development Services: Development of cloud-based and customized customer relationship management (CRM) systems and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, tailored to meet the specific operational and business needs of clients.

Web and Mobile Application Development Services: Techlution applies its technological expertise to create applications that assist users with tasks such as drafting, storing information, transferring documents, communication, tracking geographic locations, productivity management, and status reporting.

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Optical Character Recognition (AI-OCR) Services: NSL provides self-developed AI-OCR technology to extract printed text and data from documents like invoices, receipts, applications, forms, and identification documents, enabling the digitalization of clients’ business operations.

In addition, Alpha Technology Group offers technological support, maintenance, and NFT-related services, including the creation of NFT artwork, marketplace development, and the creation of NFT-related games for its customers.