Vantage Data Centers Welcomes Jeremy Deutsch as President of APAC

Deutsch joins Vantage from Equinix to drive regional growth amid unprecedented demand for AI and cloud services

Jeremy Deutsch, President, APAC, Vantage Data Centers

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2024 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced that Jeremy Deutsch has joined the company as president, APAC. In his new role, Deutsch will drive Vantage’s regional growth, including strategy, market development, sales, construction and operations. He will report to Jeff Tench, executive vice president, North America and APAC.Deutsch brings more than 20 years of experience as a leader in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry to Vantage’s executive team. He joins the company from Equinix, a global digital infrastructure company, where he served in a variety of roles over the last 20 years, most recently as president of APAC since 2019. In this role, Deutsch spearheaded the company’s business and growth strategies, aligning with broader global initiatives and driving expansion across APAC, scaling into five new countries over five years while delivering strong core business growth. Previously, Deutsch held positions at leading ICT companies, including Unwired Australia, a SingTel Optus company, and Pihana Pacific before it was acquired by Equinix in 2002.“As we move into our next phase of AI-fueled growth in the Asia-Pacific region, we are fortunate to welcome Jeremy to our team and look forward to working with him to continue meeting the demands of our customers across APAC,” said Tench. “Jeremy is an industry veteran who brings a breadth of knowledge and expertise that will be critical as we rapidly scale our APAC platform.”“I am thrilled to join Vantage to lead the company’s fast-growing APAC division,” said Deutsch. “The Vantage APAC platform is poised for explosive growth, and I am excited to have the opportunity to help the team further scale and support customers who need best-in-class sustainable digital infrastructure.”Well known in the region, Deutsch served as the inaugural chair of the Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association (APDCA), an organization Vantage helped launch in addition to holding a seat on its board of directors.Vantage’s APAC business has grown significantly over the past two years, driven largely by demand for AI and cloud services, to include eight campuses across the region that are operational or under development. Most recently, Vantage announced that it has broken ground on its developing 256MW Cyberjaya campus, which will be the company’s largest APAC campus to date once complete and its second in Malaysia.For more information on the company’s campuses in the Asia-Pacific region, please visit: https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/ Hashtag: #vantagedatacenters

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.



For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.



