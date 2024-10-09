New Fantasy Mobile Game ‘Ever Chest’ Set to Launch, Sparking a Wave of Chest-Opening Adventures

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 October 2024 – The highly anticipated Western fantasy adventure idle RPG, Ever Chest, is set for a grand launch in Southeast Asia on October 9, 2024, across Android, iOS, and H5 web platforms. With its innovative chest-opening mechanics and rich adventure content, this mobile game offers players an unparalleled gaming experience.In Ever Chest, players will take on the role of a mysterious young adventurer, embarking on a journey to uncover their origin story and unravel the secrets of the “Dragon Curse.”As one of Ever Chest’s biggest highlights, the game promises players the thrill of opening 15,000 free chests after launch. Each chest contains exciting rewards, ranging from powerful gear to rare resources, helping players grow stronger throughout their endless adventure.Ever Chest features an idle system designed to offer players a relaxed and enjoyable leveling experience. Even while offline, your team of heroes will automatically gain experience and grow stronger. Daily logins not only provide double resource rewards but also allow you to easily recruit powerful companions, ensuring generous returns.The game features an extensive sign-in system, where players can unlock 168 heroes for free just by logging in daily. In addition, players can acquire adorable pets through various means. Beyond sign-ins, heroes and pets can also be collected through activation codes and community events, allowing players to build the ultimate team.Ever Chest not only offers powerful equipment but also allows players to freely customize both the appearance and attributes of their gear. Players can adjust their equipment to match their personal preferences, showcasing a unique style. The permanent gear unlock system lets players save favorite looks, enhancing variety and personalization in gameplay.Players can establish and manage their own territory, rising as a legendary lord. Through strategic management, players can gather abundant resources and expand their influence, enjoying the deep and engaging combination of adventure and simulation gameplay.Ever Chest offers not only an exciting adventure but also a thrilling new experience of chest exploration. Southeast Asian players can look forward to the official launch on October 9, 2024, and embark on this magical journey filled.Hashtag: #EverChest

