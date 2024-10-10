Eight food points shut down over violations

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams headed by Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, shut down eight food outlets of famous food chains and imposed Rs1.07 million cumulative fine over multiple violations.

The minister visited a food court at a local shopping mall in Johar Town to ensure the availability of healthy, safe, and quality food for people, as per the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister.

He said that 14 food points were thoroughly inspected while the production of eight food outlets shut down. He said that action was taken against food points due to using reused cooking oil for frying, insects in the kitchen area and poor cleanliness arrangements. Apart from that, prohibited and expired food ingredients were also being used in the making of food dishes.

Bilal Yasin said re-frying in used edible oil is strictly prohibited across the province as per the PFA Act. Moreover, he said that every small and big food point is on the radar of the Punjab Food Authority. He further said that the use of rancid cooking oil and expired products can result in contagious illnesses.

PFA would not allow anyone to violate the law otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt with iron-handed, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION