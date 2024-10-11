The University of Macau Unveils Pioneering Global Initiatives to Cultivate Future Talent

Expanding Global Reach through Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Global Standing through Research Excellence

180th in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings

245th in the QS World University Rankings

262nd in the U.S. News & World Report’s Best Global Universities Rankings

14th in the THE Young University Rankings

36th in the THE Asia University Rankings

Innovating Education: The “4-in-1” Collaborative Model

Building a World-Class Faculty

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 October 2024 –As the global higher education landscape continues to evolve, the University of Macau (UM) has launched a series of forward-thinking initiatives designed to cultivate world-class talent. These innovative programs, firmly aligned with the world’s top academic standards, aim to equip students with the skills and competencies essential for thriving in today’s increasingly interconnected world.In a bold move to foster global competence, UM has established strategic partnerships with leading universities across mainland China, Europe, and beyond. Notable collaborations include dual bachelor’s degree programs with Zhejiang University, and “1+3” master’s and PhD dual degree programs with Imperial College London, University of Bristol, and University of Edinburgh.UM has also partnered with Queen’s University Belfast on a “3+2” dual bachelor’s degree program in food science and nutrition, opening new doors for students to gain international exposure. These initiatives reflect UM’s commitment to creating a global network of knowledge exchange and innovation, enhancing students’ employability and positioning them as global leaders in their fields.“The partnerships we’ve established with universities and industry partners worldwide are key to enhancing our research capacity and equipping students with the skills needed for global competitiveness,” said Yonghua Song, rector of UM.UM’s reputation as a research powerhouse has grown significantly, driven by its unique “3+3+3+3” strategic research layout, which prioritises disciplines with both local importance and international relevance. This approach has earned UM a place among the top 1% in the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database for 14 subjects, including engineering, computer science, and economics.UM’s sustained commitment to research excellence has cemented its position as a key player in global academic rankings:These rankings underscore UM’s growing influence on the global academic stage and its status as an invaluable partner in cutting-edge research.A cornerstone of UM’s educational philosophy is its innovative “4-in-1” collaborative education model, which integrates discipline-specific learning, general education, research and internship education, and community and peer education. This holistic model, inspired by the residential college systems at Oxford and Cambridge, ensures that UM graduates are not only academically proficient but also well-rounded individuals equipped with moral values, critical thinking skills, and a global perspective.“By enhancing our ‘4-in-1′ model and residential college system, we aim to foster students’ all-round development, independent thinking, and social responsibility,” said Song.UM’s success in cultivating talent extends to its faculty, with 80% of its academic staff recruited from outside Macao. Through initiatives such as the UM Talent Programme and the UM Macao Fellow scheme, the university has attracted experts from prestigious academic institutions worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing future leaders and contributing to the development of Macao, China, and the global community.Hashtag: #universityofmacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Macau University

Founded in 1981, the University of Macau (UM) is an international public comprehensive university in Macao, with a multicultural campus and a system of whole-person education underpinned by faculties and residential colleges in an international education setup. 80 percent of its faculty members are from outside Macao. With English as the main medium of instruction, the university is committed to producing creative and socially responsible graduates with a global mindset and international competitiveness.



Website: https://www.um.edu.mo/

