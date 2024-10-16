The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Soars to Top 50 Spots in Global University Rankings

CUHK researchers are celebrating significant progress in their research achievements. Pictured from left to right: Professor Yunhui Liu, Professor Benny Zee, and Professor Billy Ng

Fostering Global Collaboration

Innovation and Technology Transfer

Nurturing Future Research Leaders

Join CUHK’s Postgraduate Virtual Info Week 2024

An overview of CUHK’s postgraduate programmes across eight faculties: Arts, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Science and Social Science

Information on HKPFS and other financial support options

Sharing sessions with CUHK professors and current students

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 October 2024 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has solidified its position as a world-class institution, achieving top-50 status in both the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025 and the QS World University Rankings 2025. This exceptional performance underscores CUHK's commitment to academic excellence and its significant contributions to various fields of study on the global stage.In the latest THE World University Rankings 2025, CUHK has made remarkable strides, securing a commendable 44position globally. This achievement reflects the University's continued upward trajectory, particularly in research citations and industry impact, highlighting CUHK's dedication to advancing knowledge and contributing to global well-being. Complementing this accomplishment, CUHK has also attained an impressive 36place in the QS World University Rankings 2025, further cementing its status as a leading institution of higher education.The University takes great pride in these notable achievements, which have been cultivated through extensive international partnerships, advancements in technology transfer, and a supportive ecosystem for emerging research talent. CUHK's dual recognition in these prestigious global rankings is a testament to its world-class research capabilities, innovative approach to education, and commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders and scholars.At the core of CUHK's research success are its international research partnerships, which have augmented the University's global impact. Collaborating with world-renowned institutions, CUHK has played a pivotal role in producing joint publications and patents that are shaping the future of cutting-edge research.For instance, Professor Yunhui Liu , Choh-Ming Li Professor of Mechanical and Automation Engineering at CUHK, leads an interdisciplinary team under the University Grants Committee's Areas of Excellence (AoE) Scheme. This AI-Powered Surgical Robots project, awarded over HK$96 million, is conducted in collaboration with local and international institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, University College London, and the Technical University of Munich. The project aims to develop autonomous surgical robots that enhance operational safety and precision, driving innovation in healthcare and positioning Hong Kong as a global leader in medical research.To strengthen its position as a centre of excellence for cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research, CUHK has established the Office of Research and Knowledge Transfer Services (ORKTS) which plays an instrumental role in supporting researchers and students in commercialising their research innovations. CUHK's research efforts have resulted in numerous successful start-ups and spin-offs, significantly contributing to Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem.ORKTS' support, along with the interdisciplinary research approach, also extends into psychology and mental health. Professor Benny Zee , Professor of The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care at CUHK, developed an AI-based tool for detecting depression through retinal imaging. This innovation, which won two gold medals and a special award at the recent 49International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, highlights CUHK's role in integrating diverse fields such as medicine and AI to address pressing global health challenges.CUHK is deeply committed to nurturing the next generation of research leaders through its world-class postgraduate programmes and extensive research opportunities. Through initiatives such as the Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) , CUHK has cultivated numerous research leaders who contribute to global advancements.A recent highlight is the work of Professor Billy Ng , Assistant Professor at the CUHK School of Pharmacy, who was also a CUHK PhD graduate and an HKPFS awardee. Leveraging CUHK's interdisciplinary research environment, Professor Ng's work in chemical biology has been awarded a HK$2 million research grant from the Gates Foundation to develop nucleoside analog drugs. He was also honoured as a Young Global Leader (2022) by the World Economic Forum. His research not only addresses critical health challenges but also drives the commercialisation of pharmaceutical innovations.To inspire the next generation of research leaders, CUHK invites prospective students to explore its vibrant academic community during the CUHK Postgraduate Virtual Info Week 2024, taking place from 21 to 31 October 2024.The event will offer:For more information and registration, please visit https://www.gs.cuhk.edu.hk/admissions/admissions/admission-events CUHK remains committed to advancing research that contributes to a better world. By fostering an environment of interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation, and global engagement, CUHK continues to pave the way for breakthroughs that will shape the future.

About CUHK

Established in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is one of Asia’s leading universities, committed to a strong tradition of excellence in teaching, research, and innovation. With a focus on interdisciplinary research and global collaboration, CUHK aims to create a lasting impact on society by solving real-world problems through cutting-edge research.

