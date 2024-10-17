Policy Address by Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive John Lee: New Initiatives to Propel Economic Growth

MACAU – Media OutReach – 5 November 2020 – Outrunning numerous hospitality brands

and famous projects in the region, Suncity Group‘s Hoiana Integrated Resort, that

opened its doors to visitors in June 2020 – has won two prestigious awards at

the 27th World Travel Awards (WTA) and the World Golf Awards 2020.

The resort has been named Asia’s Leading Tourism Development Project 2020,

along with Hoiana Shores Golf Club being recognized as the World’s Best New

Golf Course 2020.

Hoiana offers a world of cutting-edge and exhilarating entertainment, and a wide variety of F&B outlets

One of the most prestigious travel and

tourism events of the year, the World Travel Awards was launched in 1993 to

acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry. This year is the

first time that the USD 4 billion Hoiana project proudly won a WTA award,

besting fierce competition from other nominations in Hong Kong or Thailand.

“As a new entertainment and lifestyle

destination, opening in June 2020, we are honored to receive these prestigious

awards from global authorities in the field. Besides possessing a fantastic

beachside location, Hoiana takes pride in creating a destination that offers

many unique and unforgettable experiences for visitors. It’s a combination of

exhilarating entertainment, luxurious accommodations and a celebration of the

centuries-old traditional values of Vietnam. These awards are also the driving

force for us to continue our efforts and provide outstanding hospitality

products and services to all guests.” Mr. Steve Wolstenholme, Chief Executive

Officer of Hoiana shared.

With the aim of becoming Vietnam’s

first and finest integrated resort, Hoiana is a project of international

stature and ambitions to bring about a transformation to the tourism industry

in Central Vietnam. As Asia’s Leading Tourism Development Project 2020, Hoiana

brings together all the elements that enable it to not only become a

development project that supports local tourism, but also a destination for

unique and unforgettable experiences. Hoiana offers a world of cutting-edge and

exhilarating entertainment, a wide variety of F&B outlets offering

irresistible Asian and European cuisines, world-class service and magnificent

accommodations with mile upon mile of pristine beach, and the perfect location

that is close to local attractions. The first phase will witness the opening of

four upscale hotels, including Hoiana Hotel & Suites, KHOS Hoiana, New

World Hoiana Hotel Vietnam and Rosewood Hoi An, entertainment complex Hoiana

Suncity and the 18-hole championship golf course Hoiana Shores Golf Club.

The first component of Hoiana to

welcome the public, the award-winning Hoiana Shores Golf Club is proudly

designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones Jr., and provides the best

experience for all golfers. Officially launched in March 2020 after 6 months of

preview play in support of local charities, it took no time for Hoiana Shores

Golf Club to receive the World’s Best New Golf Course 2020 award at World Golf

Awards in October 2020, the most prestigious awards programme in the golf

tourism industry.

“We are truly honored to be recognized

as the World’s Best New Golf Course 2020,” said Mr. Ben Styles, General Manager

of Hoiana Shores Golf Club. “Vietnam is a fantastic golfing destination and our

goal is to offer exceptional golfing experiences that will leave every golfer with

a desire to return. I wish to thank all who have contributed towards this

recognition.”

All of these prestigious awards

reflect that Hoiana has unlimited potential and Suncity Group is confident that

Hoiana will become the finest entertainment hub in Southeast Asia, bringing

positive benefits and sustainable development for the Group.

Adhering to the spirit of “Innovation

with diversity, strive for success”, Suncity Group has been dedicated to

achieve a flourishing development of integrated VIP entertainment, including

VIP services, entertainment, global tourism, food and beverage, luxury fashion,

and actively expanding its global hotel and integrated resort management

businesses as its core development.

High-resolution

images can be downloaded in the gallery:

https://dropbox.suncity-group.com/url/hoianaawards

About Suncity Group

Suncity

Group was founded in 2007. Since establishment, Suncity Group has been striving

to provide the extraordinary VIP entertainment service for our guests, and we

then opened a number of VIP Clubs in various 6-star hotels and resorts

throughout Macau with the rapid growth of our business. Meanwhile, we

successively set up exclusive VIP Clubs in Manila, Seoul, Incheon, Phnom Penh

and Da Nang, etc.

Adhering to

the spirit of “Innovating With Diversity, Striving For Success”, Suncity Group

spared no effort to develop high-end entertainment services and products as

well as roll out global VIP loyalty program for the selected members to enjoy

entertainment, travel, catering services, luxury shopping and motion picture.

Today, the scope of our business covers most sectors, especially in the fields

of global travel, film production, concert and event planning, catering and

luxury goods.

As a Macau

born and bred enterprise, Suncity Group is not only devoted to develop the

Asian market, but also oriented to expand the global network. In the future, we

will surely continue to diversify our VIP entertainment services, attract more

exclusive members and make every effort to promote our business in every corner

of the world.

Official Website | www.suncitygroup.com.mo/en