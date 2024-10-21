Southco Introduces a New Slim Ergonomic Compression Latch

E3 Compact MIM Compression Latch

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 October 2024 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions, and hinges/positioning technology, has launched the E3 Compact MIM compression latch, bringing new ergonomic and safety features to the durable family of compression latches in a low-profile package.Southco E3 compression latches are well-known for their durability and quality across a wide range of industries. They keep panels securely fastened, sealed, and vibration resistant no matter the environment.But Southco wasn't satisfied with "good enough." In their constant pursuit of innovation, they reimagined the E3 with a shorter head (4mm vs. the normal 6.4mm), 180-degree ergonomic actuation, and visual indicators machined into the latch and color coded to easily show when it is open or closed.If that isn't enough, the new compact E3 is manufactured using metal injection molding (MIM), lowering manufacturing costs and passing them on to the customer. The final product is beautifully polished for a sleek, low-profile look that performs under pressure.For more information about the E3 Compact MIM compression latch, please visit www.southco.com/E3-Compression-Latch or email the 24/7 customer service department at info@southco.com

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world’s most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.