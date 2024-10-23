Taobao rolls out a 360° tailor-made outdoor advertising campaign with MTR* advertising

Playful shopping slogans and adorable characters take over major MTR stations, celebrating Taobao’s “Double 11 Shopping Festival” and sparking a citywide trend of check-ins

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2024 – The much-anticipated annual “Taobao Double 11 Shopping Festival” is on the horizon. To bring surprising offers for local shoppers, online shopping platform Taobao has unveiled a brand new, outdoor integrated online to offline (O2O) advertising solution via MTR* advertising. Such compelling campaign showcases Taobao’s inventive shopping themes through stunning visual effects and playful slogans. Spanning up to 59 MTR stations, the campaign combines zone dominations and digital advertising networks, aiming to highlight a time-sensitive offer – free shipping to Hong Kong for orders reaching ¥99. In addition, exclusive discount codes are available at 20 designated MTR stations, attracting passengers to check in. Local audiences can now enjoy a unique and brand-new online shopping experience with much more competitive pricing and convenience.Taobao partnered with MTR* advertising to roll out a themed online shopping campaign. With innovative and eye-catching character design, the campaign is designed to establish a bold visual statement. These creative advertisements are strategically launched in several major MTR stations, showcasing unique slogans that incorporate distinctive aspects or landmark elements of Hong Kong. The unique slogans with adorable Taobao characters are meant to entice citizens to capture photos. The advertising slogans evoke the lively shopping mood of “Double 11 Shopping Festival” with examples like 「夾單不求人，黃大仙包郵」 at Wong Tai Sin Station, 「落坊定落老蘭，包郵直落一齊玩」at Central Station, and 「淘寶包郵，包有美膚」Mei Foo Station. These playful slogans captivate city-wide interest, offering passengers an early taste of the excitement surrounding the shopping festival.In addition, Taobao has placed various promotional code stickers at 20 designated MTR stations. Passengers can scan the QR codes on these stickers to connect to or download the Taobao app. By entering the specific promotional code, users can access four exclusive offers: a welcome red packet worth up to ¥300, a chance to win a refund every Saturday noon ., an increase in the number of official pick-up locations in Hong Kong to 800 with extended business hours, and an enhanced return service that covers more products. This approach effectively channels offline audiences to online shopping platform, creating a smooth integration of comprehensive O2O advertising promotions.Starting today, Taobao initiates a large-scale promotional campaign for the “Double 11 Shopping Festival”. The plan includes a comprehensive integrated advertising approach featuring both offline and digital channels via MTR* advertising, including outdoor advertisements along 8 MTR railway lines and Airport Express , as well as programmatic digital out-of-home (PDOOH) solution . These aim to greatly boost brand visibility and communicate compelling offers and an innovative shopping experience to consumers in Hong Kong.This promotion aims to highlight Taobao’s extensive offerings, including the benefit of free shipping to Hong Kong on purchases over ¥99. Innovative advertisements are prominently featured across 59 MTR stations, ensuring high visibility to passengers. Additionally, themed advertisements at 6 high-traffic interchange stations and discount code stickers at 20 designated stations have been seamlessly integrated Taobao experience into the daily lives of millions, enhancing brand awareness and creating an immersive Taobao shopping world among locals . Parallel to these initiatives, Taobao’s digital campaigns are rolled out simultaneously on social media and online platforms. Meanwhile, the full range of offline promotions are featured in the MTR Mobile newsfeed, enabling users to easily connect and download the Taobao app.Furthermore, Taobao has leveraged the MTR* digital advertising network, encompassing all 117 MTR digital screens . Powered by programmatic digital out-of-home advertising trading platform, it allows the greatest flexibility for efficient ad placements. It enables real-time adjustments to timing, budget and locations, ensuring precise targeting for advertising content. This significantly boosts advertising effectiveness and establishes a seamless marketing strategy that integrates O2O interaction, thus intensifying the “Double 11” shopping excitement.Mr. CK Chan, Head of Hong Kong and Macau, Tmall Taobao World said, “Our team at Taobao Hong Kong, in collaboration with our partner, has meticulously developed an extensive advertising campaign. This campaign melds both online and offline creative advertisements, aiming to effectively communicate to all Hong Kong citizens the exciting news, including our limited-time free shipping promotion for orders exceeding a specified amount. Additionally, we seek to strengthen our connection with local consumers. We anticipate that this advertising initiative will have a powerful impact, introducing more consumers to the ease and joy of online shopping during the Double 11 period.”Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director, JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong & Macau, added “Our collaboration with Taobao highlights the versatility and effectiveness of MTR* advertising, featuring an exclusive O2O integrated advertising strategy with creativity and innovation. This initiative brings together the expansive MTR advertising outdoor network with the MTR Mobile online platform, utilizing a data-driven automated system to boost advertising delivery efficiency . This pioneering outdoor advertising strategy successfully boosted Hong Kong consumers' awareness of Taobao's limited-time free shipping offer. By leveraging the MTR* advertising network, it efficiently and rapidly engaged a broad audience, setting the stage for the forthcoming Double 11 Shopping Festival and heightening consumers' excitement for check-ins and purchases.

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the No.1 outdoor advertising company in Hong Kong, the market leader and pioneer of the outdoor advertising industry. Currently managing the advertising sales concessions of MTR* and Airport Express for up to 48 years. The company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages.



For more information about JCDecaux Transport, visit www.jcdecaux-transport.com.hk.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jcdecaux-transport-hong-kong/



*MTR refers to Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express, and MTR Mobile advertising.



About Taobao

Taobao Hong Kong is designed to facilitate a convenient shopping experience for consumers in Hong Kong, China, allowing them to access a wide range of products from Taobao and Tmall. Through the Taobao app, Hong Kong users can explore an extensive selection of items and benefit from localized logistics, payment and various services and discounts. Taobao Hong Kong operates under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

