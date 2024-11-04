TCL Expands Its Footprint in Pakistan with New Biggest Flagship Store in Islamabad

LAHORE: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its flagship store in Islamabad, marking a significant step in expanding its presence in Pakistan. This new store represents TCL’s dedication to bringing cutting-edge technology and immersive entertainment experiences directly to consumers. The launch event was attended by cricketers, key opinion leaders, influencers and TCL’s valued Customers.

Located in the heart of Islamabad, TCL proudly announced the opening of its flagship store, where visitors experienced the brand’s leadership in innovative technology. Among the highlights was the world’s largest QD Mini LED TV, the stunning 115” X955 Max. As the Ultra Large Screen Global No.1 brand, TCL has set the standard for large-screen displays, emphasizing its commitment to innovation. The company offers an impressive range of screen sizes, from 65 inches to an expansive 115 inches, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. TCL’s televisions are perfectly suited for enjoying movies, sports, and gaming, making them an ideal choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Customers can look for an interactive environment to experience TCL’s state-of-the-art products firsthand. The store features a dedicated gaming zone, allowing visitors to test and enjoy TCL’s cutting-edge gaming TVs, ensuring a memorable experience for all. To celebrate the grand opening of TCL’s biggest Flagship Store in Islamabad, they are offering exclusive discounts for limited time on select TCL LED models.

Majid Khan Niazi, Director of Marketing for TCL Middle East and Africa, stated, “The opening of our flagship store in Islamabad is a monumental occasion for TCL as we continue our mission to bring innovative technology and superior entertainment experiences to homes across Pakistan. We are excited to provide Islamabad’s residents with an unparalleled opportunity to engage with our groundbreaking products.”

Located at Elysium Tower Islamabad, this flagship store not only strengthens TCL’s image as a global brand renowned for its innovative technology but also reinforces its position as a provider of exceptional home entertainment solutions in the region.

