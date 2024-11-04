Watsons Singapore Launches Inaugural Get Active Event

A Fun-Filled Family Day for Health and Wellness

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 November 2024 – Watsons Singapore, the leading health and beauty retailer, is thrilled to announce its first-everevent, a vibrant initiative designed to promote health and wellness within the community. Scheduled for, at the iconic, this exciting event runs fromand invites Singaporeans of all ages to join in a day of fitness, fun, and family bonding.Theevent is not just a fitness gathering; it represents a pivotal step towards fostering a culture of active living in Singapore. This year’s theme,emphasises inclusivity and enjoyment, ensuring that everyone can participate in various engaging activities while prioritising their health. Best of all, participation is completely free, with no tickets required.Attendees at the event can look forward to an exciting Health & Beauty Festival featuring 16 leading health and beauty suppliers and partners, offering exclusive gifts, rewards, and more. Our lineup includes OCBC, ShopBack, GNC, L’Oreal, Unilever, P&G, Holistic Way, Caltrate, Greenlife, and many others! Be sure to stop by the Watsons booth, where participants can enjoy a complimentary ice cream just by downloading the Watsons SG app.This event is an excellent opportunity for families to come together and enjoy a day packed with fitness activities, entertainment, and great deals. It also provides the perfect platform to explore Watsons’ wide range of health and beauty products.No registration or tickets are required to participate. Simply mark your calendar for 9 November 2024 and bring your family and friends to Fort Canning Green for a day of fun, fitness and festivities. Be sure to arrive early to secure your free goodie bag and be a part of the exciting line-up!Don’t forget to bring along a picnic mat to relax and enjoy the atmosphere in our. It’s the perfect way to unwind between activities while savouring delicious treats and enjoying live music!For more information and updates, visit our dedicated event page at Watsons Get Active Hashtag: #WatsonsSingapore #WatsonsGetActive2024, #WatsonsSG

About Watsons Singapore

Watsons Singapore is part of AS Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 16,500 stores under 12 retail brands in 29 markets, with over 130,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2023, AS Watson Group recorded revenue of US$23 billion. Every year, it is serving over 5.5 billion shoppers via its O+O (Offline plus Online) technology-enabled platforms.



Watsons is the leading O+O (Offline plus Online) health and beauty retailer in Asia, currently operating 8,000 stores and more than 1,500 pharmacies in 16 Asian, European and Middle-East markets.



Watsons is named as the No.1 Personal Care and Beauty retailer in Asia*, providing personalised advice and counselling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, DO GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of AS Watson Group.



In Singapore, Watsons has received other accolades and awards including Retail App of the Year 2024 (Singapore), Omnichannel Strategy of the Year 2023 (Singapore) and Health & Beauty Retailer of the Year (Singapore) consecutively from 2021 to 2024 by Retail Asia Awards, and Best HR Digital Transformation Strategy at the prestigious Employee Experience Awards 2023.



