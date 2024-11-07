TCL Unveils Biggest Sale of the Year on Daraz 11.11 – Unbeatable Discounts, Free Shipping, and More!

LAHORE: TCL, Pakistan’s No. 1 LED TV brand is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Daraz 11.11 Sale, offering Pakistan’s biggest discounts of the year. From November 11 to November 21, customers can enjoy huge savings of up to Rs. 36,000 on a wide range of TCL and IFFALCON products, along with exclusive vouchers and bank discounts that bring even more value.

This exciting event promises limited-time offers, including the iFFALCON S53, U62, and U64 series, as well as the TCL S5400 and V6B series, with savings of up to Rs. 17,000!

In addition to these incredible discounts, customers can also take advantage of free shipping, easy monthly installments, and cash-on-delivery options, making it easier than ever to get the latest tech at unbeatable prices.

TCL promises 100% authenticity for all products, each backed by a 2-year brand warranty for added peace of mind. Whether upgrading your home entertainment setup with a sleek new TV or adding smart technology to your space, TCL has you covered with the highest-quality products and services during MEGA 11.11 SALE.

With limited stock available, don’t miss out on these incredible deals. Take advantage of the Daraz 11.11 Sale and bring home the best products at unbeatable prices.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION