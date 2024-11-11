eftPay Entered in a MOU with AXS

Revolutionizing Payment Processing Across Asia Pacific Markets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 November 2024 –(“” or the “Company”), one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the”“) with, an e-payment solutions provider in Singapore, to develop inter-connectivity between both existing gateways for seamless payment processing, supporting the duos operating markets across Asia Pacific.With this MOU, both entities will partner in areas such as developing cross-border gateway connectivity for seamless bill payments solutions, and aggregations. This partnership intends to provide an efficient process for onboarding merchants and ensuring reasonable integrity and security of the shared network.In addition, eftPay will enable alternative payment model (APM) and technology, supporting operating markets of AXS across Southeast Asia, while AXS will enable a bill payment aggregation model and technology, supporting operating markets of eftPay (Asia) across Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau., said, “We are thrilled to be the overseas partner of AXS. This collaboration marks a remarkable milestone in expanding our overseas footprint. We believe that it will facilitate the expansion of both parties into overseas markets, effectively addressing the operational challenges faced by a broader range of merchants and reinforcing our position at the forefront of the industry. Looking ahead, we will actively explore diverse projects to export unique solutions and services worldwide.”added, “With this collaboration, AXS is continuing the extension of our bill payment platform outside of Singapore including inter-connectivity of our payment gateways. We are also excited to innovate with eftPay on payment technology and solutions across borders and leverage on our expertise in both markets.” Mr. Goh hopes that this MOU signing is a start and the two companies will bring together more collaborations in both Hong Kong and Singapore.Click here for more HD pictures.Hashtag: #eftPay #易付達亞洲 #AXS

eft Payments (Asia) Limited

eftPay is one of the leading e-Payment services providers in Hong Kong, providing comprehensive e-Payment services to merchants with over a decade of experiences, including account opening, point of sale system and integration of payment system, transaction processing and payment settlement services. Currently, eftPay serves a wide range of merchants in Hong Kong, including well-known local jewelry chains, electrical appliances stores, makeup and beauty stores, clothing stores, food and beverage, theme parks, convenience stores and supermarkets. Website: http://www.eftpay.com.hk/





AXS Pte Ltd

Incorporated in 2000, AXS has served the payments needs of Singaporean consumers and merchants for over 20 years. AXS provides more than one million users with rapid access to greater than 800 payment services, via its network of over 630 AXS Station self-service kiosks, as well as its proprietary AXS e-Station web-based and AXS m-Station mobile-based applications. Website: https://www.axs.com.sg/



