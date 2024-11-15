The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Culinary Achievements, Including Malaysia’s First MICHELIN Green Star

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 143 establishments, including 56 Bib Gourmand and 80 MICHELIN Selected venues The first-ever MICHELIN Green Star goes to Dewakan, a two-MICHELIN-Starred restaurant

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 – The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 has unveiled its highly anticipated list of the MICHELIN Starred, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Selected restaurants, honouring 143 restaurants across Malaysia’s dynamic culinary landscape. This third edition highlights the country’s finest gastronomic experiences and introduces new award categories emphasising sustainability, innovation, and culinary excellence.

“As we reveal the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, we are truly impressed by the remarkable progress of Malaysia’s culinary landscape. It’s inspiring to see two new restaurants earn one MICHELIN Star, and the addition of 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments showcases the rich diversity of local flavours. From preserving cherished family recipes to embracing sustainability with our first MICHELIN Green Star restaurant, these establishments reflect the heart and soul of Malaysia’s culinary heritage. We are excited to celebrate the passion, creativity, and dedication that make this country’s cuisine special,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.

Dewakan Sets New Standard with Two MICHELIN Stars and Malaysia’s First MICHELIN Green Star

Dewakan, the celebrated contemporary Malaysian restaurant in Kuala Lumpur, has made history by being the first restaurant in Malaysia to receive the prestigious MICHELIN Green Star for its commitment to sustainability, while also retaining two MICHELIN Stars for its outstanding cuisine. Chef Darren Teoh Min Guo leads Dewakan’s efforts to source local ingredients, especially some unique local produce, and makes the best use of them to promote local Malaysian flavours, setting a great example. Taking a nose-to-tail approach to ensure every part of the ingredients is utilised and reducing waste by fermenting food scraps into homemade sauces, Dewakan exemplifies how fine dining and sustainability can go hand in hand.

The introduction of the first MICHELIN Green Star in Malaysia reflects the growing importance of sustainability in the culinary world. The MICHELIN Guide recognises that great food should not only tantalise the palate but also benefit the community and the planet. Dewakan’s efforts serve as an inspiration for other restaurants to adopt greener practices.

6 One MICHELIN Starred Restaurants, Including 2 New Additions

The 2025 edition also celebrates the addition of two new restaurants to the prestigious one MICHELIN Star category: Chim by Chef Noom, offering innovative contemporary Thai cuisine that serves Thai dishes rooted in tradition but with creative twists and stylish plating; and Molina, recognised for innovative dishes that are a delectable amalgam of French techniques, Nordic sensibility, and Asian twists. These two restaurants join a select group of 6 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, including Au Jardin, Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, Beta, and DC. by Darren Chin.

A Growing Selection of Bib Gourmand Establishments

In the third edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025, the MICHELIN Guide continues to recognise exceptional value with its Bib Gourmand category, recognising 56 restaurants this year for their high-quality and affordable dining experiences. Among the 12 new entrants are Cantonese eatery Foong Lian and Peranakan establishment Winn’s Cafe, showcasing Malaysia’s local culinary gems.

Of particular note is BM Yam Rice has been moved from the MICHELIN Selected category to the Bib Gourmand list, acknowledging its consistent quality and value. Known for its rich and flavourful broth served with savoury yam rice, this beloved establishment in Penang has earned its place among the country’s most notable affordable dining options.

The 12 new Bib Gourmand establishments include a diverse range of culinary gems, including:

  • Kuala Lumpur: Coast by Kayra, Foong Lian, Leen’s, MTR 1924, and Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles.
  • Penang: BM Yam Rice, Laksalicious, Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng, Ravi’s Famous Apom Manis, Serabai Istimewa, Super Star Koay Teow Soup, and Winn’s Cafe.

10 New Entries Added to the MICHELIN Selected Category

This year’s MICHELIN Selected list includes 80 establishments, with 10 new additions. These restaurants range from street food vendors to steakhouses and innovative kitchens, offering diners a wide assortment of culinary experiences. Notable newcomers in Kuala Lumpur include barbecue specialists Atelier Binchotan and Bar Kar, contemporary French restaurant Potager, and contemporary Malaysian venue Terra Dining. In Penang, the Austrian dining room Christoph’s, Italian trattoria Jaloux, and innovative kitchen Lucky Hole are among others.

This year’s new entries showcase the exciting future of Malaysia’s dining scene, bringing unique perspectives to the nation and blending tradition with innovation.

The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards

Each year, the MICHELIN Guide highlights the exceptional individuals who elevate Malaysia’s dynamic dining scene. The MICHELIN Guide 2025 Special Awards continue this tradition, recognising top talents in service, sommelier, young chef, and opening of the year categories, all of which play an integral role in shaping the destination’s gastronomic landscape.

  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Service Award
Mr. Azmi Ahmad Kamal of Chim by Chef Noom (new One MICHELIN Star) takes home the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Service Award for his unwavering commitment to exceptional service. Humble, polite, and friendly, Azmi’s professionalism shines from the moment you sit down. His keen observational skills and warm service make dining a delightful experience, earning him recognition as one of the hardest-working and friendliest staff members in the restaurant.

  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award
Recognised for his exceptional knowledge and passion for wine, Mr. Han Lai from Terra Dining (new MICHELIN Selected) receives the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 Sommelier Award. With around three years of service experience and a background in the wine industry, Lai offers curated wine pairing options with either three or five glasses, enhancing the dining experience and complementing each meal perfectly.

  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award
Mr. Waymann Cheong from Lucky Hole (new MICHELIN Selected) is this year’s Young Chef Award winner. Born into a food industry family in Penang, he developed a passion for cooking early on. After graduating from a local culinary hospitality college and gaining experience at renowned restaurants like Pollen and Burnt Ends in Singapore, he returned to Penang, aiming to introduce modern culinary concepts to his hometown. As the leader of a young team at Lucky Hole, he fosters creativity and energy, boldly blending modern techniques with local ingredients.

  • 2025 MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award
The Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB Malaysia, celebrates the success of a newly opened dining venue that has significantly impacted the local culinary scene. This year’s recipient is Mr. Guillaume Depoortere, the head chef of Molina. Since its opening in June 2024, the core team, with a strong background in Europe’s top-class restaurants, brings extensive industry experience and expertise, establishing a new standard in the city’s culinary scene.

These Special Awards reflect the dedication, skill, and passion of Malaysia’s culinary professionals and contribute to the nation’s evolving gastronomic excellence.

A Testament to Malaysia’s Thriving Culinary Scene

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 reflects Malaysia’s vibrant and dynamic culinary landscape. With two new MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, an unprecedented MICHELIN Green Star recognition, and a wide range of new Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected establishments, this year’s guide celebrates the diversity and creativity that define the country’s cuisine. From street food stalls to contemporary fine dining, Kuala Lumpur and Penang continue to offer an unmatched culinary journey.

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2025 at a Glance:

New
Promoted
TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS
143


Total 2 MICHELIN Stars
1


Total 1 MICHELIN Star
6
2

Total MICHELIN Green Star
1
1

Total Bib Gourmand
56
11
1*
Total MICHELIN Selected
80
10

KUALA LUMPUR
74


Total 2 MICHELIN Stars
1


Total 1 MICHELIN Star
4
2

Total MICHELIN Green Star
1
1

Total Bib Gourmand
24
5

Total MICHELIN Selected
45
4

PENANG
69


Total 1 MICHELIN Star
2


Total Bib Gourmand
32
6
1
Total MICHELIN Selected
35
6

*Moved from MICHELIN Selected

THE MICHELIN GUIDE KUALA LUMPUR & PENANG 2025 FULL SELECTION

KUALA LUMPUR
Two MICHELIN Stars

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
Dewakan
Malaysian Contemporary

One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
Beta
Malaysian Contemporary
Chim By Chef Noom NEW
Thai Contemporary
DC. by Darren Chin
French Contemporary
Molina NEW
Innovative

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
Dewakan
Malaysian Contemporary

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh
Malaysian
Aliyaa
Sri Lankan
Anak Baba
Malaysian & Peranakan
Coast by Kayra NEW
Indian
Congkak (Bukit Bintang)
Malaysian
De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant)
Malaysian
Foong Lian NEW
Cantonese
Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras)
Seafood
Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)
Cantonese
Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong)
Malaysian
Hor Poh Cuisine
Hakkanese
Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice
Street Food
Lai Foong Lala Noodles
Noodles
Leen’s NEW
Middle Eastern
MTR 1924 NEW
Indian Vegetarian
Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre)
Malaysian
Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama)
Malaysian
Restoran Pik Wah
Cantonese
Roti by d’Tandoor
Indian
Sao Nam
Vietnamese
Sek Yuen
Cantonese
Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles NEW
Noodles
Sri Nirwana Maju
Indian
Wong Mei Kee
Street Food

MICHELIN Selected

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
Akar
Malaysian Contemporary
Atelier Binchotan NEW
Barbecue
Bar Kar NEW
Barbecue
Bōl
Asian Contemporary
Café Café
French
Cilantro
French Contemporary
Dancing Fish
Malaysian & Indonesian
Dominic
French Contemporary
Eat and Cook
Malaysian Contemporary
Elegant Inn
Cantonese
Entier
French Contemporary
Flour
Indian
Frangipaani
Indian
Gai by Darren Chin (Taman Tun Dr Ismail)
Thai
Hide
Innovative
Jwala
Indian
Kayra
Indian
La Suisse
European
Li Yen
Cantonese
Limapulo
Peranakan
Ling Long
Innovative
Malai
Thai
Marble 8
Steakhouse
Marini’s on 57
Italian
Nadodi
Innovative
Passage Thru India
Indian
Potager NEW
French Contemporary
Qureshi
Indian
Seed
Innovative
Shanghai Restaurant
Shanghainese
Skillet
European Contemporary
Soleil
European Contemporary
Sushi Masa
Sushi
Sushi Ori
Sushi
Sushi Taka
Sushi
Tamarind Hill
Thai & Burmese
Tanglin (Bukit Damansara)
Malaysian
Tenmasa
Tempura
Teochew Lao Er
Teochew
Terra Dining NEW
Malaysian Contemporary
The Brasserie
French Contemporary
Ushi
Japanese
Vantador
Steakhouse
Wagyu Kappo Yoshida
Japanese
Yun House
Cantonese

PENANG
One MICHELIN Star

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
Au Jardin
European Contemporary
Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery
Peranakan

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng
Street Food
Bibik’s Kitchen
Peranakan
BM Cathay Pancake
Street Food
BM Yam Rice Moved from MICHELIN Selected
Teochew
Bridge Street Prawn Noodle
Noodles
Communal Table by Gēn
Malaysian
Duck Blood Curry Mee
Street Food
Ghee Lian
Street Food
Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee
Street Food
Hot Bowl White Curry Mee
Noodles
Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine
Peranakan
Laksalicious NEW
Malaysian
Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng NEW
Street Food
Ming Qin Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow
Noodles
Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay
Small eats
My Own Café
Street Food
Neighbourwood
European Contemporary
Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow
Street Food
Penang Road Famous Laksa
Street Food
Rasa Rasa
Peranakan
Ravi’s Famous Apom Manis NEW
Street Food
Sardaarji
Indian
Serabai Istimewa NEW
Street Food
Siam Road Char Koay Teow
Street Food
Sister Yao’s Char Koay Kak
Street Food
Super Star Koay Teow Soup NEW
Street Food
Taman Bukit Curry Mee
Street Food
Teksen
Cantonese
Thara
Thai
Tho Yuen
Cantonese
Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa
Street Food
Winn’s Cafe NEW
Peranakan

MICHELIN Selected

Restaurant Name
Type of Cuisine
888 Hokkien Mee (Lebuh Presgrave)
Street Food
Air Itam Duck Rice
Street Food
Air Itam Sister Curry Mee
Street Food
Ali Nasi Lemak Daun Pisang
Street Food
Bali Hai Seafood Market
Seafood
Bao Teck Tea House
Dim Sum
Bee See Heong
Malaysian
Bite N Eat Dindigul Biriyani
Indian
Blanc NEW
European Contemporary
Ceki
Peranakan
Christoph’s NEW
Austrian
Curios-City
Innovative
Fatty Loh Chicken Rice
Street Food
Feringgi Grill
European Contemporary
Firewood NEW
Barbecue
Flower Mulan
Peranakan
Fook Cheow Cafe
Noodles
Gēn
Innovative
Goh Thew Chik Hainan Chicken Rice
Street Food
Il Bacaro
Italian
Jaloux NEW
Italian
Jawi House
Indian
Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice
Street Food
Kebaya Dining Room
Peranakan
Kota Dine & Coffee (Fort Cornwallis)
Peranakan
La Vie
European Contemporary
Lucky Hole NEW
Innovative
Nyonya Willow NEW
Peranakan
Penang Famous Samosa
Street Food
Pitt Street Koay Teow Soup
Noodles
Richard Rivalee
Peranakan
Sambal
Asian Contemporary
The Pinn
Small eats
Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodle
Noodles
WhatSaeb Boat Noodles
Thai

About Michelin

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. ()

