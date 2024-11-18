RAM Expands Hong Kong Presence with Launch of Two SFC-Authorised Retail Funds

From left to right: Mr. William Chai (RAM Managing Director), Mr. Charles Ng (Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion), Ms. Alpha Lau (Director-General of Investment Promotion), Mr. Scott Wehl (RAM Founder and Executive Chairman), Ms. Agnes Liu (RAM Executive Director)

RAM Hong Kong Government Bond Fund : The fund provides a dedicated exposure to Hong Kong Government Bonds, delivering regular income with capital stability.



: The fund provides a dedicated exposure to Hong Kong Government Bonds, delivering regular income with capital stability. RAM Income Fund: The fund aims to achieve regular income and capital appreciation over the medium term by investing in a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 November 2024 – Real Asset Management Group (RAM) is pleased to announce the launch of two new Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) authorised retail funds under its public Open-ended Fund Company (OFC): the RAM Hong Kong Government Bond Fund and the RAM Income Fund.This retail product expansion underscores RAM’s ongoing commitment to investing in Hong Kong, the largest international asset management hub in Asia. RAM is one of a select number of international firms to obtain the premier financial licences required to establish a public OFC platform in Hong Kong. In support of its expanded business, RAM has added new talent to its investment management and distribution teams to further support local investor needs.“We have a decade-long history in Hong Kong and are excited about the opportunities ahead. Both funds leverage RAM’s award-winning investment team, which brings extensive expertise in managing credit strategies and a strong track record of delivering consistent returns even in challenging market conditions,” said RAM’s Founder and Executive Chairman Scott Wehl.Mr. Wehl added that the two retail funds respond to rising demand from global investors for fixed-income products in Hong Kong, as demonstrated by RAM’s private OFC, which has raised over HK$1 billion in the past year. Additionally, both funds qualify as eligible collective investment schemes under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (New CIES). “We are pleased to see the strong demand from New CIES investors for our funds, which offer the benefits of monthly distributions and capital stability, making them a particularly attractive investment solution for income-focused investors,” Mr. Wehl said.The Director-General of Investment Promotion, Ms. Alpha Lau, congratulated RAM on its expansion in Hong Kong. She said, “I am delighted that RAM has chosen Hong Kong as the destination for its further expansion. RAM’s presence here will enrich Hong Kong’s offerings for global investors, as it brings expertise and experience in providing investment solutions in credit, real estate, and private equity markets.”She added, “There is strong demand from New CIES (New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme) investors since the scheme’s inception in March this year, providing a strong increase in opportunities for fund firms and asset management companies to expand their business in Hong Kong.”Hashtag: #RAM

About RAM in Hong Kong

RAM Investment Advisors Limited (RAMIA) is a subsidiary of the RAM Group and was incorporated in Hong Kong in May 2014 as a private company limited by shares. It is regulated by the SFC and holds licenses to carry out Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities), and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities (CE No.: BGL803), subject to the applicable licensing condition. The senior management of RAMIA each have more than 25 years of experience in financial markets.



RAM is an alternative asset manager for institutions and wealthy families globally, headquartered in Sydney, Australia. As of the end of October, RAM has a pan-Asia presence with five offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, and a team of over 170 finance professionals managing more than HK$27 billion in assets.



For more information about RAM, please visit ramgroup.com.hk.

