Sara Lamsam of Muang Thai Life Assurance Recognised as Outstanding Leader in Asia at ACES Awards

Mr. Sara Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (middle), proudly accepts the prestigious Outstanding Leaders in Asia award at the ACES Awards 2024. The award was presented by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (left), and Mr. Hemant Batra, Honorary Chairman of the ACES Awards, in recognition of Mr. Lamsam’s exceptional leadership and transformative impact on the industry.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2024 – The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2024 celebrated the remarkable achievements of Sara Lamsam, CEO of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (MTL), who has been honored as an Outstanding Leader in Asia. With over 31 years of dedicated service, Sara Lamsam has transformed MTL into not just a leader in Thailand’s life insurance sector but also a formidable contender in the regional market, with successful expansions into Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam.Sara Lamsam has played a pivotal role in reorganizing and modernizing MTL, reinventing its corporate image as colorful, fresh and globally recognizable. He initiated fuchsia color as the brand’s uniqueness color, inspired by the “morning sunshine”, to represent new beginnings and resilience with the phrase, “Never Give Up”. Our identity has significantly contributed to establishing MTL as a leading insurance brand dedicated to bringing happiness and smiles to everyone. It has mainly resulted that MTL has earned awards and recognition both domestically and internationally.As an industry pioneer, Sara Lamsam spearheaded the integration of innovation into the life insurance business, particularly creating Thailand’s first CRM system in the business under the “Muang Thai Smile Club” which delivering happiness and exclusive privileges to our customers. Sara Lamsam has also been instrumental in the development of health insurance products such as “Elite Health Plus”, “D Health Plus”. In the latest, MTL has initiated “Care Plus”, which provides up to 5-million-baht coverage per disease per year. These products address critical health needs, including specific coverage for cancer, chronic kidney failure, inpatient and outpatient treatment, and mental health services, and demonstrate MTL’s commitment to comprehensive healthcare solutions.Innovation continues to be a key pillar of MTL’s strategy, with the recent launch of two user-friendly applications, “MTL Click” and “MTL Fit.” These platforms enhance customer engagement by allowing policy management, digital claim submission, and exercise incentives that encourage healthy living. With over 1.3 million and 100,000 users, respectively, both applications have garnered accolades, including the Business+ Product Innovation Award for four consecutive years.Sara Lamsam’s emphasis on technological advancements has further strengthened MTL’s operations. Initiatives such as paperless processes, straight-through processing claims, and the introduction of the “Chompoo AI-Chatbot” exemplify MTL’s commitment to enhancing customer service and operational efficiency.An influential figure in the insurance sector, Sara Lamsam has held several prestigious roles, including Chairman of the Federation of Thai Insurance Organisations and President of the Thai Life Assurance Association. His notable contributions include refining the Liability Adequacy Test, resulting in a significant reduction of the impact on reserve levels during a challenging economic period.In recognition of his exceptional leadership and significant contributions to the industry, Sara Lamsam has been honoured with multiple prestigious accolades over the years, including distinctions celebrating his entrepreneurial excellence and leadership. His recent acknowledgment for fostering a positive and thriving workplace further underscores his dedication to creating an inspiring work environment.Believing that a happy workforce is integral to producing exceptional products and services, Sara Lamsam has cultivated a workplace culture that values employee satisfaction. Under his leadership, MTL has earned the “Hall of Fame” award for fourthconsecutive years and has been recognized as the Life Insurance Company with Outstanding Management for 18 years.Looking ahead, Sara Lamsam is focused on expanding MTL’s footprint in the region while adhering to international governance standards. His vision includes democratizing insurance under the motto “#1 Most Trusted Life & Health Planning” and implementing ESG initiatives to enhance the company’s sustainability and societal impact.With a commitment to becoming a “Green Insurer,” Sara Lamsam is dedicated to fostering a culture of sustainability within MTL, empowering employees to develop future skills aligned with the principles of good corporate governance and appropriate risk management.Shanggari B, President of the ACES Awards, comments, “It is true to say that MTL enjoys the visibility it has today because of Sara Lamsam. His business strategies, marked by consistent innovation and his ability to lead the company forward, are demonstrated, not only by the growth he has brought to MTL but also by the many accolades that he and his company have won." The Outstanding Leaders in Asia Award is presented to exceptional leaders who have demonstrated sound leadership and successfully applied it to spearhead growth and prominence for the company.

About Muang Thai Life Assurance PCL

Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited (MTL) is a pioneering life insurance company in Thailand with a strong focus on innovation and customer service. Established 73 years ago, MTL is committed to providing comprehensive insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients and contribute positively to the communities it serves.





