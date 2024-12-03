AlikeAudience Recognised at the Marketech APAC 2024 Marketing Technology Awards

Omnichannel data audience company wins for Best Customer Data Platform, Best AI Marketing Solution, and Best Mobile Marketing Solution

SUNNYVALE, USA & HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 December 2024 – AlikeAudience, a company directly integrated with major demand side platforms and data marketplaces worldwide that provides premium omnichannel audience data to brands, has announced its victory in three categories at this year’s Marketech APAC Marketing Technology Awards.The gala awards night, held in Singapore on November 28, awarded AlikeAudience for Best Customer Data Platform, Best AI Marketing Solution, and Best Mobile Marketing Solution.“The AlikeAudience team is proud to be recognized by the Marketech APAC team, and the top panel of industry judges,” said AlikeAudience Managing Director Jeremy Lo. “We believe the AdTech industry, particularly in the key area of data utilization, will increasingly rely on AI-powered, privacy-compliant solutions. AlikeAudience is at the forefront of this advancement, providing platform and tech-agnostic solutions to meet industry needs.”AlikeAudience offers bespoke demographic, interest, and app data, and has more than seven thousand audience segments in the US and APAC across the key sectors of FMCG, automotive, e-commerce, entertainment, travel, and hospitality.The company assembles its audience data from a combination of location signals, app data, and demographic data and connects these data points with insights from market research to generate methodologies to deliver targetable segments for media activation.Lo also said marketers in Asia must adapt their strategies for first, second, and third party data to effectively navigate diverse market dynamics and regulations.“An innovative approach is essential to take advantage of technological advances,” Lo said. “With strong US coverage, AlikeAudience can apply global insights while localizing strategies to meet APAC advertisers’ data needs, helping future-proof their business.”AlikeAudience was founded in Sunnyvale, California, in 2015and operates in the US, Asia, and Australia.Hashtag: #AlikeAudience

About AlikeAudience

AlikeAudience is a data science company focused on omnichannel data activation. We enable advertisers to seamlessly connect with their target audiences through AI-powered, future-proof data solutions. See more at www.alikeaudience.com



