Gorilla Technology Launches Self-Branded AI GPUs in Groundbreaking Partnership with Edgecore Networks

With AI GPUs, built on Intel's Gaudi processors, Gorilla will be offering high-performance 800G Ethernet switching solutions optimized for AI/ML workloads, which will enable cities to harness the power of artificial intelligence for improved services and decision-making.



Delivering SDN fabric-based solutions that allow easy setup, provisioning, and scaling to meet the evolving needs of growing urban centers. Comprehensive Networking Portfolio: Supplying a full range of networking solutions from edge to core, facilitating seamless connectivity across all urban systems and services.



Supplying a full range of networking solutions from edge to core, facilitating seamless connectivity across all urban systems and services. Cost-Conscious Innovation : Offering a favorable price-to-performance ratio unmatched in the industry, Gorilla’s solutions democratise access to AI infrastructure.



: Offering a favorable price-to-performance ratio unmatched in the industry, Gorilla’s solutions democratise access to AI infrastructure. Sustainability at Scale: Gorilla and Edgecore’s combined expertise enables energy-efficient AI deployments to support global carbon-neutral goals.



London, United Kingdom – Newsfile Corp. – December 9, 2024 – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Edgecore Networks, a leader in open networking and AI infrastructure solutions. This collaboration propels Gorilla into a new frontier with the introduction of its, powered by Intel’s Gaudi architecture through Edgecore’s advanced hardware platforms.Leveraging Edgecore’s premier products, including advanced AI data center technologies, its 800G super spine switches and AI Networking platforms, Gorilladelivering cutting-edge compute power to regions struggling to meet their AI and machine learning requirements. These GPUs are at the heart of Gorilla’s mission to enable smart cities and enterprises to thrive in an AI-driven world.“With the launch of our self-branded AI GPUs, Gorilla is not merely participating in the AI compute market; we believe we are redefining it by boldly addressing underserved regions and shaping the future of intelligent urban infrastructure,” said. “Our partnership with Edgecore Networks will enable us to deliver high-performance, cost-effective solutions that meet the surging demands of AI-powered smart cities and enterprises worldwide. This partnership underscores our commitment to democratizing intelligent urban infrastructure, transforming city operations and enhancing the quality of life for citizens worldwide.”Andy Wu, Chairman and President of Edgecore Networks commented, “We are thrilled to see Gorilla Technology leveraging our innovative total AI solutions, including 800G AI switch and Gaudi GPU server, to drive the next wave of AI services. Together, we are shaping the future, transforming industries, and unlocking new possibilities. We remain committed to providing the technology and support that enable our partners to excel and bring groundbreaking AI-driven value to customers.”This partnership will enable Gorilla to offer cost-effective, high-performance AI solutions that leverage cutting-edge GPU technology and Edgecore’s networking expertise. By combining these elements with Gorilla’s AI capabilities, we believe cities and enterprises can gain access to scalable, efficient smart infrastructure solutions that address their specific needs and budgets.Key highlights include:Gorilla’s AI solutions, powered by advanced GPU technology, are engineered to meet the escalating compute demands of cities undergoing rapid digital transformation. According to various third-party market reports, the smart cities global market is projected to grow from USD 1.36 trillion in 2024 to USD 3.84 trillion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.21%. This partnership with Edgecore strategically targets key regions where smart city initiatives are driving the need for scalable and affordable AI infrastructure, including the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Latin America and United States markets. We believe Gorilla is well positioned to benefit from the vast opportunities for its AI GPUs to empower smart city growth across these dynamic regions.Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, CTO of Gorilla Technology Group, stated, “This partnership marks a quantum leap in our smart city capabilities. By integrating Edgecore’s robust networking solutions with our cutting-edge AI technologies, we’re not just connecting cities – we’re breathing intelligence into their very infrastructure. We believe this synergy will catalyze a new era of urban innovation, where data flows seamlessly from edge to core, empowering cities to anticipate needs, optimize resources and enhance quality of life. Moreover, our focus on cost-effective innovation ensures that these transformative technologies are accessible to cities of all sizes and budgets, truly democratizing smart city development.”Gorilla’s strategic roadmap includes targeting potential deployments of its AI GPUs to, with plans to expand further into underserved markets by 2035. The Company is positioning itself as the go-to provider for cost-effective, scalable AI solutions that empower cities, businesses and governments to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence.The integrated solutions will be available under, providing cities with a trusted, single-source provider for their smart infrastructure needs. This approach will simplify procurement, facilitate compatibility and offers unique support for urban planners and city officials.Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about the capabilities of our GPU offering, our ability to deliver products at competitive prices, our ability to service our customers, the growth of the Smart City market, the capabilities of our third party vendors, our ability to attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. 