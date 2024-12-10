Embark on A Culinary Journey Through International Holiday Delights, Sharing Joy and Festive Spirit at Galaxy Macau

MACAO SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2024 – As the holiday season sweeps in, Galaxy Macau™(referred to as “Galaxy Macau”), the world-class luxury integrated resort, is ready to unwrap a feast of festive-themed menus at its distinguished dining venues. Here, every dish is a curated work of art by the talented master chefs, designed to make this holiday moments sparkle. Whether it’s a family gathering, a Michelin-starred soiree, or a chic tea with one’s nearest and dearest, the global medley of flavors is all set to imprint unforgettable tales in the annals of this festive season.

Raffles Lounge & Terrace offers an unparalleled journey of elegance in dining. Beneath the mesmerizing glow of an awe-inspiring crystal chandelier, guests can immerse themselves in a luxurious feast crafted by award-winning chefs, showcasing premium ingredients.

The Michelin-selected Terrazza Italian Restaurant is celebrating the festive season with a symphony of sensational seafood dishes, hearty meat courses, and satisfying primi piatti—flavors that bring Italians together.

Executive Chef André Lai of Andaz Kitchen meticulously prepares festive Portuguese family dishes for the holiday season.

Guests can savor a variety of uniquely shaped and colorful sweet delicacies at Nagomi.

On December 31, at China Rouge, a unique deluxe lounge, revelers can embrace the bold, colorful spirit of the 80s.

At, a Michelin-starred gem in Galaxy Macau, the world’s choicest seasonal ingredients are artfully assembled to present two exquisite dinner sets for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve revelries. Each plate invites guests into an Italian fantasy. The Christmas set menu, available on December 24 and 25, is priced at MOP 3,680 per person, while the New Year’s Eve set menu, on December 31, is priced at MOP 3,980 per person.The award-winning chef Jan Ruangnukulkit has woven a Christmas menu at the Michelin-selected restaurant. Chef Jan’s festive menu is a rich tapestry of Thai cuisine, featuring classics like Spicy Live Gillardeau Oyster with Caviar and a traditional Thai grilled dish, elevated with the premium Alaskan king crab. This Christmas menu, available on December 24, is priced at MOP 988 per person.The Michelin-selectedis celebrating the festive season with a symphony of sensational seafood dishes, hearty meat courses, and satisfying primi piatti—flavors that bring Italians together. Chestnut Soup with Scampi and Risotto grace the menu, adding a Yuletide charm. This Christmas set, available on December 24 and 25, is priced at MOP 988 per person. A New Year’s Eve dinner will be served on December 31, inviting guests to indulge in a culinary journey for MOP 1,088.Diversity is a hallmark of Macau, and at Galaxy Macau, the culinary landscape spans from Italian and Portuguese Western cuisine to Japanese and Thai Asian flavors, enriching festive gatherings with a cultural journey for the palate.Take a seat atfestive buffet brunch and dinner, where every dish embraces the philosophy of “sharing joy, continuing tradition,” Executive Chef André Lai meticulously prepares festive Portuguese dishes for the holiday season, alongside lavish Chinese delicacies. Free-flowing sangria brings a sense of joy and completeness to gatherings. Available on December 24 and 25, the Christmas buffet brunch is priced at MOP 388 per adult, while the Christmas buffet dinner is priced at MOP 598 per adult.Known for its meticulous traditional Kaiseki Ryori, theembodies the essence of Japanese cuisine with a selection of top-tier ingredients from across Japan. Executive Chef Hayashi Hideaki presents the refined tradition of Japanese kaiseki for Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Christmas Kaiseki is available on December 24 and 25, priced at MOP 1,980 per person, while the New Year’s Day Osechi Lunch is served on January 1 and 2, 2025, priced at MOP 680 per person. The New Year Kaiseki is also available on January 1 and 2, priced at MOP 1,980 per person.offers an unparalleled journey of elegance in dining. Beneath the mesmerizing glow of an awe-inspiring crystal chandelier, guests can immerse themselves in a luxurious feast crafted by award-winning chefs, showcasing premium ingredients such as foie gras, lobster, wagyu beef, Alaskan king crab, and more. The Christmas set is available on December 24 and 25, priced at MOP 1,388 per person, while the New Year’s Eve set is offered on December 31, priced at MOP 1,588 per person.At, ideal for a cozy celebration with friends and family, the holiday-themed Afternoon Par-Tea includes a mini chocolate fondue, adding warmth and sweetness to winter gatherings. The Festive Afternoon Par-Tea is available until January 3,2025, priced at MOP598 for two persons, while the celebration dinner menu is offered on December 24 and 31, priced at MOP 988 per set for two.transforms the winter afternoon tea into a delightful symphony for both the eyes and the palate. Guests can savor a variety of uniquely shaped and colorful sweet delicacies. The Winter Afternoon Tea is available from December 1 to 31, priced at MOP528 for two.After a cozy New Year’s Eve dinner with loves, multiple restaurants at Galaxy Macau prepare for an exhilarating countdown party. As a deluxe lounge that blends East and West to celebrate the glamor of old Shanghai,invites revelers to embrace the bold, colorful spirit of the 80s. With dazzling lights and thrilling music, guests can immerse themselves in live performances and create unforgettable New Year’s Eve memories in private karaoke rooms. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best 80s outfits for a chance to win awards for “Best Costume” and “Best Group Costume.” Celebrate in style at, the city’s premier destination for premium whisky. Guests can indulge in a night of fine wines, delicious food, and live music while enjoying electrifying performances. Unlimited servings of selected whiskies, Mumm Cordon Rouge NV Champagne, wines, and cocktails will be available, along with a chance to participate in a lucky draw for fabulous prizes. Enjoy the early bird offer by booking before December 15.will host this celebration at Level 6, North Tower, starting at 10:30 PM, themed “Party Like No One’s Watching.” Guests can dance to electrifying DJ performances and live music all night long and unleash themselves with fun games like beer pong and tabletop curling, creating unforgettable memories with friends. Our unicycle entertainers will keep the energy high and the excitement flowing. The entry price is MOP 208 per person, which includes a glass of champagne. As the clock strikes midnight, guests will celebrate the New Year with us like never before.This Christmas season, Galaxy Macau promises an unparalleled culinary experience across its diverse range of restaurants. For more details, please visit the official Galaxy Macau official website at www.galaxymacau.com , or follow their WeChat, TikTok, and Xiaohongshu social media platforms for the latest updates. For inquiries and reservations, please contact +853 8883 2221.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacao

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the “Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World”. Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world’s most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests’ service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai’s golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

