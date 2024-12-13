Mainland China’s Luxury Market Poised for Growth: Insights from MDRi’s 2025 Consumer Forecast
Forecast Projected Growth of Chinese Luxury Market in 2025: A Shift Towards Experience, Innovation, Chinese Brands and Sustainability
1. Luxury Lifestyle & Experiences
Appendix
Categories Overview of Chinese consumers (Top 3 brand aware and brand purchased)
Luxury Watch
| China
| Hong Kong
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Cartier ▲2%
| Rolex –
| Cartier ▲8%
| Rolex ▲1%
| Bulgari ▲2%
| Omega ▲1%
| Rolex ▲7%
| Omega ▲1%
| Rolex ▲4%
| Cartier ▼4%
| Omega ▼2%
| Longines ▲10%
Luxury Jewellery
| China
| Hong Kong
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Cartier ▼1%
| Cartier ▲1%
| Gucci ▲14%
| Cartier ▲8%
| CHANEL –
| CHANEL –
| Cartier ▲10%
| CHANEL ▲8%
| Bulgari ▲3%
| Bulgari ▲2%
| CHANEL ▲11%
| Gucci ▲3%
Luxury Fashion
| China
| Hong Kong
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| CHANEL ▲5%
| CHANEL ▲2%
| CHANEL ▲11%
| CHANEL ▲5%
| Balenciaga ▼6%
| Balenciaga ▼1%
| Balenciaga ▲2%
| Balenciaga ▲4%
| Dior ▲2%
| Dior –
| Gucci ▲9%
| Gucci ▲5%
Luxury Handbag
| China
| Hong Kong
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| CHANEL –
| CHANEL ▼2%
| Balenciaga ▲4%
| CHANEL ▼1%
| Balenciaga ▼1%
| Balenciaga ▼1%
| CHANEL ▲9%
| Balenciaga ▲1%
| Dior ▲1%
| Dior ▲1%
| Hermes ▲12%
| Dior ▲6%
Beauty and Cosmetics
| China
| Hong Kong
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Brand aware
| Brand purchased
| Dior Beauty ▲2%
| Estee Lauder ▲7%
| Lancôme ▲9%
| Shiseido ▲6%
| Estee Lauder ▲3%
| Lancôme ▲1%
| Shiseido ▲5%
| SKII ▲1%
| Lancôme ▲4%
| Dior Beauty ▲5%
| SKII ▲9%
| Lancôme ▲1%
Wine and Spirits
| China
| Hong Kong
| Brand aware
| Brand aware
| Chivas ▲2%
| Rémy Martin ▲6%
| Rémy Martin –
| Martell ▲4%
| Hennessy ▼1%
| Hennessy ▲6%
Consumer preferences of each luxury category
| Luxury Category
| Mainland Chinese Preferences
| Hong Kong Preferences
| Watches
| – Prefer multifunctional and jewellery watches
– 31% prefer Chinese-made watches
– Value brand design
| – Favor simple, everyday styles
– 12% prefer Chinese watches
– Consider resale value
| – Prioritize craftsmanship
| Jewellery
| – Favor yellow gold (55%) and diamonds (52%)
– Value easy recognition
| – Prioritize diamonds (61%)
– Emphasize craftsmanship
| – Resale value influences decisions
| Fashion
| – Recognize CHANEL and Balenciaga as top brands
– Prioritize quality of materials and comfort
| Handbags
| – Prioritize style and aesthetic appeal
| – Emphasize brand awareness and material quality
| Cosmetics
| – Prefer international brands
– 55% purchase through e-commerce platforms
| – Favor Japanese brands
| – Prioritize ingredients and efficacy
| Wine
and
Spirits
| – Prefer Chinese Baijiu (56%) and high-end whiskey (56%)
– Values brand awareness and taste
| – Prioritize high-end whiskey (53%) and red wine (45%)
– Values taste and cost-effectiveness
| – Increases in high-end whiskey purchases
