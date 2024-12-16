Hong Kong City Art Fair and Youths & Children’s Art Exhibition

Young Artists from Hong Kong Promoting Love for Hong Kong and Building a Sustainable City

Julian, Hao Feng, Yang (14 years’ old), painter of “Hill, Sea, City”: “People around the world know that Hong Kong is an international city, but it also features stunning nature. My painting reflects the harmony between the modern city and the nature. As residents of Hong Kong, we should work together to build a sustainable city.”



Lo Tszching (13 years' old), painter of "Magic Night" : "Who would have thought that in a prosperous city like Hong Kong, there are so many beautiful natural landscapes worth exploring!"

Lo Tszt u ng (12 years' old), painter of "Encounter Myself at Dusk" : "Hong Kong is such an accommodating city. All roads lead to Rome! This city is full of vitality and hope, showcasing its beauty at any time of day. We must take good care of it!"



Hugo, Hao Lian, Ni (12 years' old), painter of "Golden Hong Kong" : "I love color, and I adore Hong Kong at sunset. It's a beautiful city with its skyline, ocean, and beaches. We all need to protect the things we love!"



Iris, Yihan, Zhou (11 years' old), painter of "A Fast-paced Hong Kong in a Day": "Hong Kong is a colorful city. I hope to capture people's lives through my painting. The pace of life is fast, with many people crossing the road quickly and cars zipping by. Even during lunch at the pizza shop, both the waiters and the customers seem to be in a hurry."

Lo Sum Yin (11 years' old), painter of "Hong Kong in My Dream": "I like to use a variety of bright, eye-catching colors to depict beautiful scenes, filling the entire painting with vitality and poetry. I hope this artwork inspires those who view it. I am captivated by the endless charm and infinite possibilities of Hong Kong."

Isaac , Taichen, Chen (8 years' old), creator of "Hong Kong and Me in 2910" : "In 2910, I enjoy the endless possibilities brought by technology in Hong Kong. The city is full of vitality and creativity, and I can freely shift between my real self and the version of me in the virtual world. Did you see it? I'm looking at you sideways!"

Isabelle, Qianyu, Chen (7 years' old), painter of " Bites of Hong Kong": "I really love Hong Kong's special snacks! When I grow up, I want to design buildings that resemble these delicacies, making Hong Kong a true place 'Bites of Hong Kong'."

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 December 2024 – November 29 to December 1, 2024, the Hong Kong City Art Fair, organized by Art Life Foundation Co. and the Sino Art Creative & Extensive International Co., and co-organized by Top Consulting Company Limited (“Top Consulting”), made a grand return at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Hong Kong.This year’s Hong Kong City Art Fair invited nearly 30 galleries to the fair, with the theme of “Collecting Art in the City”. Through the four major exhibition areas of “Gallery Collection”, “Young Artists from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, “Brilliant Life Aesthetics” and “Magnificent Oriental Art”, it presented around 1,000 artworks from all over the world, highlighting the multi-dimensional relationship between contemporary and classical art, international and local perspectives, and nature and urban balances.In this event, Top Consulting organized the “Hong Kong City Art Fair · Youths and Children’s Art Exhibition”, dedicated to showcasing the endless creativity and boundless potential of young artists and amateur art enthusiasts.This exhibition brought together outstanding works from painters of different ages from all over the world, covering a variety of themes such as Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, natural landscapes, portraits and fantasy worlds. The painters expressed their beautiful vision of life, the world and the future through the vibrant colors, bold ideas and unique styles.The competition attracted hundreds of young artists from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, as well as Italy, the United States, and Malaysia. There were a total of five age groups, and the entries were evaluated by leading professional panels in the art industry. Ultimately, 70 works were selected for exhibition at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Hong Kong.We encourage the audience to be immersed into the painters’ world, feel the beauty and wonder in their eyes and enjoyed the utter fascination and enchantment of art. Each work serves as a window into their inner world, reflecting their beautiful vision for life, the world and the future.Among the young artists participating in the exhibition, representatives from Hong Kong shared their perspectives on their own works, promoting the unified theme of “Love Hong Kong.”This event attracted art lovers of all ages, enhancing public awareness of love for Hong Kong and appreciation for the local community and art. Through a variety of exhibitions and activities, it showcases the diversity of artistic works, inspires young people’s artistic enthusiasm, and encourages them to express themselves boldly while promoting the protection and love for their local community and the building and protecting a sustainable city.Hashtag: #HongKongCityArtFair

