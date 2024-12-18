Celebrating the Philippines’ Exceptional Achievements at ACES Awards 2024

Recognising Leadership Excellence: 59 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were awarded for their exemplary leadership, on day 1 of the ACES Awards 2024, setting new benchmarks in innovation, governance, and corporate responsibility.

Honouring Excellence in Sustainability: 34 visionary companies and businesses were celebrated on day 2 of the ACES Awards, for their remarkable commitment to championing sustainability, driving meaningful impact across Asia at the ACES Awards 2024.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2024 – At the ACES Awards 2024, the Philippines stepped into the spotlight with a remarkable ensemble of leaders and organizations honored for their transformative impact on sustainability, innovation, and community development. With 138 nominations among 682 entries spanning 17 countries, the Philippines is solidifying its position as a driving force in Asia, reflecting a dedication to inclusive growth, forward-thinking solutions, and global relevance.This spirit of progress is exemplified in education, where Rex Wallen Tan of Southville International School and Colleges was recognized as one of Asia’s Most Admirable Young Leaders. By pioneering the Virtual Online Learning & Teaching (VOLT) program, Tan ensured uninterrupted education for thousands of students, transforming national learning standards and sharpening the country’s global competitiveness in English proficiency.Technological advancement and environmental stewardship emerge as key themes. POWER 4 ALL, Inc., named the Innovative Tech Company of the Year, has revolutionized water and renewable energy access through Asia’s first Direct Potable Water Re-Use Facility and the Philippines’ first Modular Packaged Water Treatment Plant. Likewise, First Oceanic Property Management, Inc. (FOPM) secured its spot as one of Asia’s Leading SMEs by blending property management with fintech and advanced digital solutions, enhancing efficiency and global reach.In the financial sector, Home Credit Philippines claimed the Industry Champions of the Year accolade by nurturing financial inclusion and sustainability. Asialink Finance Corporation’s success as Asia’s Best Performing Company demonstrates how bridging gaps in access to credit can empower underserved communities and propel economic resilience.Globe Telecom, Inc. added to the Philippines’ laurels as both a Top Workplace in Asia and an Industry Champion of the Year, underscoring its commitment to employee well-being, digital inclusion, and climate responsibility. Foundever® Philippines Corporation, honored for both Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives and Top Community Centric Companies, embodies the power of people-first leadership, inclusivity, and renewable energy initiatives.Together, these visionary leaders and enterprises illustrate the Philippines’ unwavering drive to advance society through education, technology, financial empowerment, inclusive workplaces, and sustainable innovation. Their collective achievements at the ACES Awards 2024 are not only a testament to national excellence, but also a beacon guiding Asia toward a more equitable, prosperous, and sustainably vibrant future.Hashtag: #ACESAwards2024 #RegionalRecognition #leadershipexcellence #Sustainability #SustainableCompanies #responsibleleaders #outstandingentrepreneurs #philippines

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ACES Awards

The ACES Awards, organized by MORS Group, recognize and celebrate the region’s most exemplary leaders, companies, and initiatives. By spotlighting transformative approaches to leadership and corporate excellence, the awards inspire continued innovation, promote sustainable practices, and encourage inclusive growth throughout Asia’s diverse and dynamic business ecosystem.