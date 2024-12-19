WePlay Christmas Carnival: WePlay App Officially Announces Christmas Live Stream Collaboration with Alfea from G22





MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 – WePlay App will team up with Alfea from the internationally renowned music group G22 for an exclusive live stream on the WePlay platform on December 20th at 8 PM. This Christmas special promises an interactive and entertaining experience, allowing fans to connect closely with Alfea.Alfea will delight the audience in this collaboration with her unique musical style and captivating charm. The live stream will also feature fun games, fan Q&A sessions, and limited-edition prize draws, adding to the festive excitement. This event marks Alfea’s first collaboration with the WePlay platform, symbolizing a powerful partnership and an important step in creating more exciting content for users.

About WePlay App

WePlay is an entertainment application that combines gaming and social features, with over 100 million downloads worldwide and frequently topping app charts in various countries. In the Philippines, WePlay has attracted nearly a million enthusiastic players. By collaborating with globally renowned artists, WePlay continues to innovate in entertainment content, creating a more vibrant digital social community.



About G22 and Alfea

G22 is a globally popular pop music group known for its talented and distinctive members. As a key member of the group, Alfea has won countless fans with her soulful singing and unique personal charm.



We look forward to celebrating Christmas with you!