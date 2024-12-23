Leading the Way: Singapore’s Exceptional Achievements at the ACES Awards 2024

Recognising Leadership Excellence: 59 outstanding business leaders and enterprises were awarded for their exemplary leadership, on Day 2 of the ACES Awards 2024, setting new benchmarks in innovation, governance, and corporate responsibility.

Honouring Excellence in Sustainability: 34 visionary companies and businesses were celebrated on day 1 of the ACES Awards 2024, for their remarkable commitment to championing sustainability, driving meaningful impact across Asia at the ACES Awards 2024.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 December 2024 – At the ACES Awards 2024, Singaporean companies and leaders took center stage, honored for their groundbreaking contributions to sustainability, innovation, and transformative leadership. Against a backdrop of fierce competition—90 nominations out of 682 entries from 17 countries—Singapore’s successes reflect its growing influence as a key driver of corporate excellence and progressive business practices across Asia.Central to these accolades are organizations that have seamlessly woven environmental responsibility and forward-thinking strategies into their core values.exemplifies this fusion of innovation and sustainability. With a presence across 15 countries, this financial services firm’s comprehensive offerings—from equities trading to Shariah-compliant financing—have led to a remarkable 169% increase in net profits between 2018 and 2022. More than just numbers, CGS International’s growth is propelled by its careful market expansion, tailored client solutions, and robust CSR initiatives that push the boundaries of Asia’s financial sector toward a greener future.Another standout is, formed through the 2023 merger of Dutch DSM and Swiss Firmenich. Recognized with both “Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives” and “Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia” awards, the global leader in health, nutrition, and beauty has placed sustainability at the heart of its mission. Committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, dsm-firmenich channels innovation into impactful solutions like Bovaer®, reducing methane emissions in cattle, and supports global nutrition initiatives with partners such as the UN World Food Programme. This holistic approach to sustainability—encompassing environmental stewardship and social well-being—sets a new benchmark for responsible industry leadership.Individual leadership prowess also shone brightly at the awards., Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific at Verizon Business Group, earned recognition as one of Asia’s Outstanding Leaders for guiding his 1,000-strong team across 11 countries. Under his stewardship, Verizon’s business in the region has rapidly grown, especially in cybersecurity solutions, demonstrating that strategic vision and resilience can drive technological advancement, even amid challenging times.Aviation fuel providerstood out with the Green Innovative Award. By embedding sustainability into its core operations—advancing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), optimizing supply chains, and reducing emissions—CAO illustrates how an industry often associated with environmental challenges can pivot toward responsible, climate-focused solutions.Similarly,, celebrated as one of Asia’s Most Influential Companies, has carved out a niche that intertwines operational efficiency, digital innovation, and eco-conscious practices. Having integrated retail, wholesale, logistics, and fabrication, Gain City ensures a seamless customer experience while simultaneously championing e-waste recycling, renewable energy collaborations, and sustainable regional expansion.Technology-driven transformation took center stage with, named one of the Innovative Tech Companies of the Year. Once a traditional security provider, Certis has reinvented itself through its Mozart platform, which orchestrates AI, machine learning, and IoT technologies. This modernization has yielded a 66% improvement in incident response times and a 20% reduction in manpower, setting new standards for operational excellence, safety, and service delivery.Visionary leadership in sustainability was further exemplified by, Group CEO of Global Catalyst Advisory. Honored as one of Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives, Dr. Tay’s “people-planet-profit” philosophy ensures that reducing carbon footprints becomes a catalyst for business growth. Under his direction, projects have cut emissions by up to 35% and influenced sustainability dialogues in forums as prestigious as COP28.Rounding out this constellation of achievers is, winner of Asia’s Leading SMEs Award. By integrating cutting-edge digital tools such as the OneLife core system and Robotic Process Automation into its operations, and by cultivating meaningful partnerships and community initiatives, China Life Singapore exemplifies how innovation and social responsibility can coexist and strengthen one another.The 2024 ACES Awards shine a spotlight on a region—and a nation—evolving rapidly toward a sustainable, inclusive, and technologically advanced future. From robust financial services and cutting-edge corporate transformations to nutrition solutions that feed both people and the planet, Singapore’s prominent showing among the 250 finalists reaffirms its role as a beacon of progress in Asia. As these honorees chart the path forward, they collectively underscore a simple truth: leadership in the 21st century demands not only profitability and growth, but also a steadfast commitment to bettering the world we all share.Hashtag: #ACESAwards2024 #RegionalRecognition #leadershipexcellence #Sustainability #SustainableCompanies #responsibleleaders #outstandingentrepreneurs

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ACES Awards

The ACES Awards, organized by MORS Group, recognize and celebrate the region’s most exemplary leaders, companies, and initiatives. By spotlighting transformative approaches to leadership and corporate excellence, the awards inspire continued innovation, promote sustainable practices, and encourage inclusive growth throughout Asia’s diverse and dynamic business ecosystem.