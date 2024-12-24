1win Brings Christmas Comfort to Cancer Patients in Ghana

Joselyn Dumas with Patients at Christmas Gift-giving Event By 1win

ACCRA, GHANA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2024 – 1win, in partnership with Adjah Cancer Support Ghana, sends Christmas donations to over 200 cancer patients and their families in Accra, Ghana. Through the initiative, the global iGaming brand 1win has donated food hampers and comforting Christmas gifts to support families battling cancer.Christmas gift-giving by 1win was designed to make a meaningful impact during the holidays by addressing both emotional and practical needs. 200 hundred families of cancer patients from Accra received food hampers with rice, oil, canned goods, and beverages, along with Christmas gifts tailored for children and adults facing the hardships of cancer treatment. Food and clothing items from 1win should serve as a gesture of attention, raise Christmas spirits, and provide much-needed relief to the patient's families., emphasized the importance of corporate philanthropy, saying,The 1win's gift-giving event took place at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana. The program was attended by actress and media personalitywho joined as a representative of 1win. Speaking about the initiative, she said,1win's donation reflects the brand's commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable communities. By partnering with Adjah Cancer Support Ghana, the company ensures its efforts reach those who need it the most.With this initiative, 1win is spreading hope during one of the most challenging periods for cancer patients and their families, underscoring the brand's motto for charitable projects:

About 1win

1win is a leading global brand that offers an unparalleled range of iGaming services. With a solid seven-year track record, the brand caters to a diverse clientele across the globe, illustrating its strong influence in the iGaming sector. Effective August 2024, 1win has cricketer David Warner as its sports ambassador.

About Adjah Cancer Support Center

The Adjah Cancer Support Ghana is Ghana’s largest cancer support organization. It focuses on improving the quality of cancer support in Ghana and ensuring that no one faces cancer alone. The foundation creates awareness, educates, and navigates patients through the difficult facets of cancer.

