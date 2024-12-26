A Year of Growth for VinFast: Navigating the Storm, Seizing Opportunity

VinFast’s 2024 performance showcased the effectiveness of its multi-product, multi-market strategy, driven by strong trade partnerships with key countries.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 December 2024 –While the electric vehicle industry has demonstrated impressive year-over-year growth, it’s crucial to acknowledge that this rapid expansion is likely to slow down over time. As the EV market matures, a more gradual growth trajectory is anticipated, a common trend observed in any rapidly developing sector.VinFast, the Vietnamese EV manufacturer listed on the Nasdaq, has the potential for long-term growth in the industry. The company’s multi-product, multi-market strategy positions it to weather global economic storms and capitalize on favorable trade relations with strategic partners.VinFast’s 2024 performance showcased the effectiveness of its multi-product, multi-market strategy, driven by strong trade partnerships with key countries.Building upon its successful Nasdaq IPO, VinFast has continued to broaden its market footprint in North America and Europe. In 2024, the company officially announces the global launch of the VF 3 mini e-SUV, the VF Wild concept pickup truck, and the Drgn Fly electric bike at CES 2024.VinFast also strengthened its market position in the U.S. by expanding its dealer network, contributing to optimizing costs and enhancing brand recognition. This strategic move aimed to accelerate the delivery of high-quality products and services to North American consumers. As of October 31, 2024, the company had 173 showrooms globally for EVs and 160 showrooms and service workshops for e-scooters, including VinFast showrooms and dealer showrooms.Demonstrating its commitment to green transformation, VinFast is expanding its presence beyond key markets like Europe and North America. The company has entered the Philippines market, where it has officially launched its brand and begun delivering electric vehicles. Furthermore, VinFast has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in India, signaling its strategic expansion into key regional markets.In Indonesia, VinFast made a strong debut at the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS). The company introduced its smart electric vehicles, launched attractive sales and warranty policies, and is actively growing its dealer network. Notably, VinFast has broken ground on an assembly plant in Indonesia, a key step in boosting production capacity for its global expansion strategy.VinFast’s innovative battery subscription policy has been a major success in Indonesia. The company received the “Pioneering Initiative Driving Green Transition” award from Detik.com, a prestigious automotive newspaper, and was also recognized by CNN Indonesia for its contribution to the country’s green transformation.In fact, aligned with Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong’s vision for a sustainable future, VinFast is driven by the green ecosystem encompassing V-GREEN and Xanh SM. Recently, V-GREEN and Prime Group, a diversified conglomerate, through its UAE subsidiary, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop a network of charging stations for VinFast electric vehicles in Indonesia.The MoU signifies the strong commitment of both parties to explore and develop this strategic partnership. The ambitious target is to establish approximately 100,000 VinFast charging stations within the next three years, with a projected total investment of up to USD 1.2 billion.This collaboration not only underscores VinFast’s strong potential to capture a significant share of the burgeoning Indonesian electric vehicle market but also demonstrates the confidence of renowned international enterprises, especially investors from the Middle East, in VinFast’s vision and capabilities.Following its successful expansion in Asia and North America, VinFast is now strategically entering the Middle Eastern market. Leveraging strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology, the company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in this dynamic region.VinFast has officially launched its brand in the Middle East, partnering with three leading automotive dealers. In collaboration with Al Tayer Motors, VinFast has opened its first dealership in the United Arab Emirates, strategically located in downtown Dubai. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning over 1,000 square meters, showcases a contemporary and opulent design, seamlessly integrating a service workshop.To thrive in the dynamic automotive market, VinFast has adopted a multi-pronged approach, offering a diverse range of electric vehicles including eight cars, one bus, nine motorbikes, and one bicycle. This strategy, catering to a wide range of consumer needs and budgets, has proven successful in the Vietnamese market, with VinFast achieving the top spot in car deliveries for the first ten months of 2024.A remarkable shift has occurred in Vietnam’s automotive market, with electric vehicles now outselling gasoline-powered cars. This rapid transition is driven by the success of VinFast. This achievement, achieved within just two years of VinFast’s full transition to electric vehicles, signifies a significant milestone for the Vietnamese automotive industry and highlights the growing consumer demand for sustainable transportation options.VinFast’s growth momentum continued unabated in November, with the company delivering over 16,000 electric vehicles across all models. This record-breaking monthly delivery brings VinFast’s total domestic sales for 2024 to over 67,000 units, solidifying its position as the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in Vietnam.The company has successfully disrupted the Vietnamese automotive market with a winning combination of innovative products and a compelling sales strategy. The introduction of the VF 3, a stylish and practical electric SUV at an attractive price point, has been a key driver of this success. The VF 3 has quickly become a popular choice for urban commuters, with eager buyers eagerly anticipating their deliveries.Furthermore, the VF 5 is proving to be a game-changer, appealing to both individual and commercial customers. Notably, VinFast is witnessing a growing trend of traditional taxi operators transitioning to electric vehicles, driven by the significant economic advantages of reduced maintenance costs and stable electricity prices compared to fluctuating gasoline prices.These successes demonstrate VinFast’s ability to create new market demand and drive the adoption of electric mobility in Vietnam.As a Nasdaq-listed EV pioneer, VinFast is strengthening its global reach. The company’s remarkable success in the Vietnamese market serves as a catalyst for further international expansion. VinFast’s strategic initiatives are yielding positive results, with September marking a record-breaking month for the company in the North American market.VinFast’s commitment to green transformation extends beyond business results. The company has garnered global recognition, with its founder, Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong ranked among the 50 most powerful people in the global automotive industry by Motor Trend magazine and VinFast itself included in TIME magazine’s list of 100 most influential companies.In the dynamic landscape of the global automotive industry, characterized by geopolitical shifts, economic fluctuations, and evolving consumer preferences, VinFast’s multi-market, multi-product strategy is proving to be a crucial factor in its success. This strategic approach enables the company to navigate challenges effectively and solidify its position as a leader in the green revolution./.Hashtag: #VinFast #EV

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.