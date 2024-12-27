Black Group Investment Partners with Zenzic Oasis to Advance Stem Cell Therapy for Personalised Medicine

Above (from left): Dr. Lim Kah Meng, Tan Zi Jing and Dato Sri’ Alan Lee

Black Group will invest in Dr. Lim’s cutting-edge stem cell research and will lead the development of new therapies based on iPSCs for chronic and acute diseases.

Both companies will work together to bring these innovative stem cell-based products to regional markets, with a focus on personalised treatments.

Black Group will oversee the scaling, manufacturing, and distribution of stem cell therapies, ensuring accessibility and quality control of the products through a broadly accessible channel.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 December 2024 – Black Group Investment Holding Pte Ltd (Black Group) and Zenzic Oasis Holding Pte Ltd (Zenzic Oasis) today announced that they have signed an investment and strategic partnership agreement with the goal of expanding the use of cell-based therapeutic solutions, including personalised treatments.Under the terms of the agreement, Black Group Investment Holding will invest in the commercialisation of Zenzic Oasis’ stem cell technologies, including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Dr. Lim Kah Meng, the founder of Zenzic Oasis, is widely recognised for his breakthrough research on placental stem cells, which has led to the development of highly sought-after commercial products in the field of regenerative medicine.The partnership will further advance the commercialisation of these stem cell therapies by leveraging Black Group’s regional distribution networks and hospitality expertise.The key aspects of the Partnership are as follows:“We are excited to partner with Black Group to accelerate the commercialisation of our stem cell-based innovations,” said Dr. Lim Kah Meng. “This partnership will allow us to bring life-changing therapies (via clinical or validation trials) or wellness solutions to patients suffering from some of the most challenging medical conditions, and improving lives through personalised medicine.”“We are thrilled to collaborate with Dr. Lim, whose work in stem cell research has the potential to transform the future of personalised medicine,” said Tan Zi Jing, CEO of Black Group. “Together, we will work to develop and offer stem cell therapies that will address healthier living.”Hashtag: #BlackGroup

About Black Group Investment Holding

Black Group Investment Holding is an investment firm with a portfolio focusing on real estate, healthcare, wellness and sustainable ventures. The firm’s mission is to build sustainable, high-quality assets that contribute to the well-being of communities and enhance investor value. With a strategic focus on high-growth sectors, Black Group seeks to create value through innovative, forward-thinking investments that align with emerging global trends. Leveraging a deep market understanding, strong deal-sourcing capabilities, and biotechnology expertise, the firm identifies and capitalises on opportunities that offer long-term growth.



For more information, please visit https://www.blackgroupinvestment.com/



About Zenzic Oasis Holdings Pte Ltd

Founded by Dr. Lim Kah Meng, Zenzic Oasis is a regenerative medicine company with stem cell manufacturing innovations and with a focus on immunological and neurological functional foods to complement and synergise cell regeneration strategies with immunological and neurological optimisation plans. The company has four entities that collectively embody innovation, sustainability, and groundbreaking advancements: NeuroSC, NeuroExo, Cell Fate Engineering and Zenzic Labs. For more information, please visit https://zenzicoasis.com.

