Embrace New Year with Good Luck at Galaxy Macau

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 January 2025 – As the twelfth lunar month arrives, festive aromas fill the air, marking the approach of the Lunar New Year—China’s most significant traditional festival, now proudly recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This year, the vibrant fusion of Chinese and Western cultures makes celebrating the New Year in Macau, a UNESCO World Heritage city, an exceptional experience. Galaxy Macau™, a world-class luxury integrated resort, embraces this auspicious season with a host of spectacular New Year activities, transforming itself into a destination of boundless fortune, ready to welcome guests from near and far in the New Year with prosperity and Joy.Step into Galaxy Macau, guests will find good fortune in every corner. From intricate peacock motifs symbolizing luck and prosperity to dazzling silver diamond performances and traditional Chinese knot decorations adorning every space, the resort exudes the joyous spirit of the Lunar New Year. Guests can enjoy a full spectrum of offerings—dining, accommodations, entertainment, shopping, and leisure—each thoughtfully designed to bring “Good Fortune in Every Turn”. Adding to the festive cheer, Galaxy Macau also presents grand Lunar New Year celebrations, art exhibitions, concerts and shows, opening the door to an auspicious start to the year ahead.Galaxy Macau welcomes the Chinese New Year with a sumptuous array of festive dishes that bring good fortune to the table. Leading the lineup are two signature Poon Choi creations, symbolizing abundance and prosperity while showcasing the rich traditions of Chinese cuisine:combines signature specialties from Galaxy Macau’s nine renowned Chinese restaurants, this dish includes fruitwood-roasted Peking duck, Shunde Lotus Root Cakes, Deep-fried Shrimp Mousse and Black Moss Roll, and Marinated Pork Tail, enhanced with a creative Sichuan spicy sauce. It embodies bold flavors and wishes for a vibrant New Year. Paying homage to the culinary heritage of traditional Hong Kong’s Yuen Long Walled Villages,features luxurious ingredients like abalone, black moss, and dried oysters on the top layers, with poached chicken, braised pork, and moresoaking in rich broth beneath, symbolizing familial happiness and prosperity. Additionally, Wui Sik Fong at Broadway Macau introduces the, crafted with 16 premium ingredients to convey wishes of abundance and prosperity for the New Year.Celebrate an auspicious year with your loved ones, indulging in theand, both symbolizing “soaring success”. The pudding is made with premium Japanese black sugar for a soft, fragrant treat, while the turnip cake blends fresh turnip with high-quality cured meats from renowned Macau brands.Starting from January 27, Galaxy Macau’s signature restaurants will unveil a diverse selection of festive specialties. From indulgent set menus to à-la-carte dishes and exquisite dim sum, guests can enjoy creations from top culinary teams: Blossom Palaces presents, pairing sea whelk slices with black gold abalone and caviar to symbolize smooth sailing and blessings; Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant serves authentic celebratory dishes, including, a delicacy with a perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors. Bei Shan Lou offers, a hearty Northeastern-style stew combining oysters, abalone, scallops, and Australian lobster, creating a dish that evokes family togetherness and joy.Japanese and Western dining options also embrace the festivities. Restaurants like Yamazato Japanese Fine Dining, Nagomi, Kyo Watami, Andaz Kitchen and Café de Paris Monte-Carlo introduce festive-inspired dishes and themed afternoon teas. Meanwhile, at StarWorld Hotel, the Michelin two-starred Feng Wei Ju delights spice lovers withand more, a bold creation symbolizing success and vitality.From now until May 31, guests spending MOP800 or more with Visa at selected restaurants can enjoy an instant rebate of MOP150 and Food and Beverage vouchers worth up to MOP600.Elevate the New Year celebrations with the elegance and richness of Chinese baijiu. On January 17, “Golden Serpent Brings Blessings · Guojiao 1573 Tasting Gala” Pop-up at Galaxy Macau will launch with an exclusive experiential space, featuring two limited-edition Lunar New Year baijiu offerings, available first in Macau. This unique space invites guests to explore the rich aroma and cultural heritage of Guojiao’s premium spirits.This New Year begins on a high note with spectacular performances at Macau’s most anticipated new landmark for MICE and entertainment—Galaxy International Convention Center and Galaxy Arena. International superstars and acclaimed groups will take the stage, including the much-anticipated “Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra”, “TF Family 2025 New Year Concert–Passion”, ” Jeff Chang Ultimate Continuum World Tour Concert in Macau, Chinese New Year Special “, and “TAEYANG 2025 TOUR [THE LIGHT YEAR] IN MACAU”. Adding to the festivities, the Broadway Theatre will host an array of diverse performances and musical events, each promising unique and memorable experiences.A special event “Music Chamber Series: Young Award-Winning Musicians” will delight music lovers on January 19 from 12:30 to 13:30 at the Pearl Lobby. Talented young musicians, each one a master of their instrument, will offer their interpretation of timeless masterpieces, showcasing their passion for classical music.Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Galaxy Macau, where the entire family can enjoy the perfect blend of entertainment and leisure while embracing festive blessings. Visit Galaxy Art at 1/F Galaxy Promenade to explore the interactive “Boom and Bloom Exhibition: A Journey of Wishes and Rebirth”, featuring exclusive collaborations between popular artists Ray Chan’s “Shake Money Tree” and Sanchia Lau’s “Wishing Doll”. Families can also enjoy festive blockbusters at Galaxy Cinemas, or take little ones to Galaxy Kidz Edutainment Center, where they can revel in creative activities and workshops, and meet Wavey, the peacock mascot dressed in festive attire.Expand the Chinese New Year experience beyond Galaxy Macau to discover prosperity across the city. Those who enjoy city walks can explore “Symphony of Time and Space” Light Up Macau 2024, an enchanting immersive blend of light and shadow that transcends time. Meanwhile, the revitalized Lai Chi Vun Shipyards dazzles visitors with festive decorations and hosts a Spring Market with approximately 15 booths, open every weekend from January 18 to February 2 (including January 31), as well as Traditional Spring Festival Celebration activities from January 31 to February 2. From January 29 to February 8, visitors may also encounter the annual Macau highlight—Gigantic Golden Dragon Parade, the Parade for Celebration of the New Year and Chinese New Year Fireworks Displays, featuring vibrant float parades, cultural performances, and float displays, filling the streets with festive excitement and joy.As the Spring Festival approaches, stay tuned for more auspicious and festive events to be revealed in mid-January. Join StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau, and Broadway Macau in celebrating a prosperous and joyful Lunar New Year, ushering in waves of good luck for all!For more details on these exciting experiences and exclusive offers, visit the official website of Galaxy Macau at www.galaxymacau.com , or follow Galaxy Macau on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Douyin, and Xiaohongshu. For reservations and inquiries, call +853 8883 2221.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

