As at 8 January, GDA Secures 84.1% of MAHB Shares

Engage your senses for an immersive theatrical experience in the comfort of your home

SINGAPORE – Media

OutReach – 23 October 2020 – With the shift in consumer

habits leading to more Singaporeans spending time at home, many are recreating

their favourite recreational activities indoors. While not every activity can

be replicated at home, streaming apps have made it easy to simulate the

cinematic experience. For a fuller at-home viewing experience, Samsung has

rounded up three tips to enjoy your favourite blockbusters in the comfort of your

living space.

From your first step into a cineplex where you are enthralled by the

bright hues of movie posters and sounds of movie trailers playing in the

background, to the moment you settle into your cushioned seats, watching a

movie is a treat for your senses. The good news is that recreating the same

movie-going experience can now be easily achieved by turning your living room

into your personal cinema lounge.

Immerse in Cinema Quality Visuals and Surround Sound

When it comes to recreating a cinematic experience at home, ensuring

high quality audio and visual experience is key. For an immersive home theatre

experience unlike any other, the Samsung

Q950TS QLED 8K TV offers true-to-life 8K resolution that will pull you

straight into the movie. The TV also offers improved 8K AI upscaling1

to refine image quality of lower-resolution content, allowing you to enjoy your

favourite classic films in greater detail.

To complete the experience, pair the Q950TS with Samsung’s newly

launched Q

Series soundbars2 and bring reel life to real life. The

Q-symphony feature activates and plays surround sound from both the TV and

soundbar, creating incredible audio synergy.



Samsung Q950TS QLED 8K TV paired with the Samsung HW-Q950T Soundbar

With Dolby Atmos® and DTS:XTM, you can experience the

depth of sounds and fully enjoy the intricate audio designs with every

blockbuster as it enables distinct sound to flow around and above you3,

just like how it is in the cinemas.

Relive the Cinematic Experience with your Favourite Movie Snacks

Elevate your movie nights at home with your favourite cinema snacks,

from freshly popped popcorn to nacho chips, all effortlessly prepared by the

colourful and eye-catching Samsung Colour Series

Microwave Oven. The series is available in black and and pastel pink for

the solo microwave oven, or white and mint green for the grill microwave oven.

The Colour Series Microwave Oven makes it simple to prepare meals

and even desserts. With the Home Dessert function — one touch is all you need

to savour a wide selection of desserts including walnut pound cake, banana

bread and brownies. Alternatively, the dedicated Grill Fry function4

allows you to prepare healthier versions of delish snacks such as buffalo wings

and chicken nuggets, all cooked to crisp perfection, without the guilt. The

easy-to-clean Teflon-coated Crusty Plate can be heated up to 200°C, ensuring

that the heat is channelled evenly for thoroughly crispy food.

Samsung Grill

Microwave Oven with Grill Fry in Mint Green

The best part — there is no need for a major

clean-up after. The durable CERAMIC INSIDE™ can be cleaned easily without

scrubbing and will not discolour over time. Plus, it is certified to be up to

99.9% anti-bacterial5 and more scratch and rust resistant than

conventional interiors.

Set the Optimal Temperature for your Home Cinema

One thing that many cinema operators can never get right is the

ideal temperature in the halls — it’s either too warm or too cold. You can now

better control temperature for your home with the Samsung Multi

Split Inverter Air Conditioner. It features a unique triangular design,

with a wider inlet to help circulate cool air faster, farther and wider around

your home6.

Beat

the heat with Samsung Air Conditioner

Leave your worries (and dust) outside and enjoy cleaner indoor air

by activating the Virus Doctor Double Action system to reduce dust,

contaminants, allergens, bacteria and viruses, including the Influenza A virus7.

The Virus Doctor Double Action system traps the smallest microscopic dust

particles firstly through a filter and secondly with Virus Doctor, an S-Plasma

ion technology, to keep the air you breathe at home fresh, clean and healthy.

Recreating the perfect movie experience at home has never been

easier with the help of Samsung’s appliances! So sit back, relax and enjoy

movies just the way you should.

Notes

to the Editor

1 Viewing experience may vary according to

types of content and format. ‘8K AI Upscaling’ may not apply to PC connection

and Game Mode.

2 Q-symphony feature

only available on 2020 Q Series Soundbar models along with Q80T TV or greater.

Q Series Soundbars sold separately.

3 The quality of sound effects depends on the

source content and source device. The availability of the feature may vary by

TV size. The environment and type of installation may affect the performance of

this feature.

4 Feature is

only available in grill microwave oven (MG30T5018CW/SP and MG30T5018CN/SP).

5 Based on testing

carried out by Hohenstein Laboratories GmbH & Co. KG, there was strong

antibacterial activity with the test strains Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538

and Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 under given test conditions for the tested

samples, calculated with the control material (non treated PES). The value of

germ growth of the tested samples was more than 99.9% less than that of the

control material.

6

Tested on AJ009RBADEC model. Compared

with Samsung conventional model AQV09TWS.

7 Tested in Kitasato Environmental Science Center (Japan) &

Yonsei Univ.(Korea) / Korea test lab (FITI/KEMTI) and Japan test lab (ITEA).

Effective on 4 viruses, including Subtype H1N1, and certain bacteria. Data has

been measured under specific testing conditions and may differ based on

environmental factors.

