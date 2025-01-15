Pioneer under Tykhe Capital Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized USD Money Market Fund

A Landmark Achievement Following HKbitEX VATP License Approval

Accessible Entry Point: The minimum initial investment for the Fund is US$5,000, making a high-yield product once exclusive to institutions, now accessible to a wider range of professional investors.

Regulatory Compliance: Designed in strict adherence to SFC guidelines, ensuring a secure and trustworthy investment framework.

First of Its Kind in Hong Kong: As the city's first tokenized MMF, this product sets a new standard in regulated financial innovation.

Future-Forward Adaptability: Pending SFC approval, the fund plans to accept stablecoins like USDT and USDC for subscriptions and redemptions, further enhancing accessibility and operational efficiency for investors.

Secondary Market: Backed by the Group's exchange, which just secured Type 1, 7, and AMLO licenses, the tokenized MMF can be traded on the platform, providing higher liquidity and flexibility for investors upon SFC approval.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 January 2025 – Pioneer Asset Management Limited (““), a subsidiary of Tykhe Capital Group Limited (the “” or ““), a leading Real-World Asset () and Security Token Offering () innovator in the APAC region, announces the launch of Hong Kong’s first tokenized USD money market fund (TMF Token) (the ““,). This flagship product marks the Group’s fourth venture into RWA/STO projects, following its initiatives in real estate, private debt, and AI (Artificial Intelligence). It is also the Group’s first flagship product launched after the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong granted HKbitEX a license for operating a Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP).The Fund is structured as an open-ended tokenized fund, investing in institutional-grade USD-denominated instruments with relatively high and stable yields. The process of tokenization revolutionizes access to finance by making a premium product once reserved for institutional clients now accessible to a wider range of investors. Key features include:“The launch of our tokenized MMF marks a new era for the financial landscape in Hong Kong,” said LUO Xinghua, Director of the Pioneer. “As the first of its kind in the city, this product not only exemplifies our commitment to innovation but also solidifies Hong Kong’s position as a global leader in Web3 and digital finance.”The Fund’s debut reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and delivering superior financial solutions. As the first product launched after the Group obtained its VATP license, the MMF underscores the robustness of the Group’s regulatory compliance and its focus on creating secure investment opportunities for its clients.Hashtag: #sfc #sto #rwa #moneymarketfund #tykhe #hkbitex #tokenization #token #crypto #donaldtrump #bullish Wechat: Tykhe Capital

About Tykhe Capital Group Limited

Tykhe Capital is committed to building the technical foundation for the future of finance, powered by cutting-edge Web 3 applications. Through a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies, it provides a fully compliant, end-to-end infrastructure for the virtual asset ecosystem, driving a transformative new economic paradigm.

