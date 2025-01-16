Empowering Cambodia’s Next Leaders: Chen Zhi Scholarship Applications Now Open for 2025

Prince Foundation has announced that online applications are now open for the fourth batch of the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program, which aims to provide support to 100 Cambodian university students in 2025.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2025 – Prince Foundation announced applications are open for the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program’s fourth batch, aiming to support 100 Cambodian university students in 2025. The program, initiated by Prince Holding Group Chairman Chen Zhi , provides full academic funding for high-achieving students from underprivileged backgrounds.The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport (MoEYS) partners with Prince Foundation to select qualified candidates. Recipients receive tuition coverage, monthly living allowances, professional development training and internship opportunities. Prince Foundation , established in 2015, focuses on education, healthcare and community engagement initiatives across Cambodia, having invested more than $17 million in various social development programs targeting youth, families and local communities.Three previous batches have supported 300 students, with recipients pursuing degrees in technology, business and engineering. The program represents a $2 million commitment over seven years.“The Chen Zhi Scholarship Program aims to create pathways for talented young Cambodians to access quality education and contribute to their communities,” said Gabriel Tan, Head of Prince Foundation. “Our focus is on developing skilled professionals in sectors crucial to Cambodia’s economic growth.”Eligible applicants must:– Hold Cambodian citizenship– Have completed the 2023/2024 Bac II examination– Gain admission to approved programs at partner universitiesPartner institutions and eligible programs include:– Royal University of Phnom Penh: Information Technology Engineering, Computer Science, International Business Management, Media and Communications– Institute of Technology of Cambodia: Civil Engineering– National University of Management: Digital Economy and TourismOnline Applications open from January 15 through February 15, 2025. Final interviews will occur in early March, with recipients announced later that month.Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation #ChenZhiScholarship #CSR #Education

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia’s leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation works with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people’s well-being and livelihoods, guided by the vision: “Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia.”



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement initiatives, Prince Foundation collaborates with partners to deliver sustainable programs that create opportunities for Cambodia’s youth, build community resilience, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation’s flagship projects include the Chen Zhi Scholarship, which offers full scholarships, stipends, internships, and job opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over seven years, and Prince Horology, a state-of-the-art facility where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking. Since its inception, Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.5 million people and providing donations exceeding US$17 million.

