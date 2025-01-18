VinFast officially enters the Indian market with the launch of the VF 6 and VF 7

– VinFast officially announces its first electric vehicles for the Indian market at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Vietnamese Nasdaq-listed automaker introduced two all-electric B-segment and C-segment SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, demonstrating its commitment to the market with high-quality, smart, and modern products.



VinFast India officially launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said: “Our presence at the Bharat Mobility Show 2025 represents a significant milestone as we showcase our India-bound products here for the first time. We believe our premium SUVs VF 6 and VF 7 are the game changers that will accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. We are thrilled to exhibit our broader portfolio of electric mobility solutions at the Expo. Our presence here not only underlines our commitment to the Indian market, but also showcases our vision for sustainable mobility solutions and advanced technology.”



Mr. Ashwin Ashok Patil, Deputy CEO of Sales – Marketing at VinFast India, shared: “Our India-centric premium SUVs VF 6 and VF 7 are expected to go for sales from early second half of CY 2025. VinFast is appointing dealers across all major towns in India with omni channel presence.”

VinFast will introduce the VF 6 and VF 7 to the Indian market.

The VF 6 and VF 7, designed to offer seamless, enjoyable, and safe electric mobility, embody a harmonious blend of comfort and modernity.The VF 6, a B-segment SUV, delivers exceptional performance and features, inspired by the “The Duality In Nature” philosophy. This philosophy seeks to balance opposing elements, resulting in a vehicle that is both fun and sophisticated, technological and human-centric.Meanwhile, the C-segment SUV, VF 7, delivers an exhilarating driving experience. Embracing the “Asymmetric Aerospace” philosophy, the VF 7 boasts a bold and robust exterior. Its driver-focused interior, complemented by intelligent technologies, creates a spacious and enjoyable experience.At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, alongside the VF 6 and VF 7, VinFast showcased its VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 SUVs; the Evo200, Klara S, Feliz S, Vento S, Theon S electric scooters; the VF DrgnFly electric bike and the VF Wild pickup truck concept.This launch event further solidifies VinFast’s commitment to the Indian market. Last year, the Company broke ground on an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, aiming to strengthen its global manufacturing capabilities, meet growing demand, and drive the adoption of sustainable mobility in India and beyond.

