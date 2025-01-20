Weaving A Tradition for Innovation: FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow Continues Its Fashion Capital journey and Debuts at Pitti Immagine Uomo 2025

From Hong Kong to Florence, FabriX continues to tour Europe after Paris Fashion Week FW2024, debuting at Pitti Immagine Uomo 2025 with the world’s first Fashion AR kiosk

Cross-disciplinary tech trailblazers Avery Dennison, Genesis-One and ZERO10 continue to propel digital fashion further and beyond

Featuring digital fashion creations from a full squad of 10 Hong Kong and international designers

Full launch of men’s fashion to the gaming world: Roblox

FabriX Pitti Immagine Uomo 2025

Date:

14-17 January 2025

Time:

09:00 – 18:00 (Last day: 09:00 – 16:00)

Venue:

Fortezza da Basso, Florence, Italy



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 January 2025 – From the vibrant streets of Hong Kong to the historic heart of Florence, FabriX is transcending borders and reimagining the boundaries of fashion with technology. Fresh from our successful showcase at Paris Fashion Week Sep FW2024 and crowned with HKFDA’s ‘Top 10 Fashion Visionaries Award 2024’, FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow debuted at Pitti Immagine Uomo on 14 January 2025.Founded in 2022 with support of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA, formerly CreateHK) and PMQ, FabriX was envisioned as a platform for Hong Kong’s fashion designers to present their digital fashion creations on virtual runways worldwide. Today, FabriX has emerged as a global force, gracing two of Europe’s premier fashion weeks since 2023.Our mission? To establish FabriX as the ultimate Digital Fashion Hub and Curated Marketplace, where cutting-edge artistry meets commercial opportunities. We want to shape a future where digital fashion is a seamless part of everyday life – by connecting and collaborating with designers, fashion houses, industry associations, tech innovators, key influencers and the media.At Pitti Immagine Uomo, the world’s leading tradeshow for men’s clothing and accessories, fashion buyers, media and fashion lovers can experience the future of fashion with our enhanced FabriX AR Try-on Kiosk 2.0.1. Be immersed in a phygital realm – try on, capture selfies, promote your design in digital format, or pre-order your favourite digital fashion looks, including exclusive made-for-Roblox avatar outfits.The FabriX experience will be incomplete without our featured collaborations. Joining us at Pitti Immagine Uomo are a series of creations from 4 new designers, alongside showpieces from the recent Paris Fashion Week bringing the total to 13 digital fashion items on tour.FabriX is curated by a team of experienced creative drivers lead by Shin Wong, FabriX’s Founder along with Designer’s Curator, Declan Chan, exploring the best tech partner in the world, with the unlimited support by William To, Executive Director of PMQ, bringing a new dimension to the virtual fashion experience.Touring to FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow at Pitti Immagine Uomo 2025 is the acclaimed FabriX AR Try-on Kiosk, where visitors can effortlessly try on, capture selfies and pre-order digital fashion pieces. Premiered last year in London Fashion week and Paris Fashion week, the enhanced Kiosk 2.0.1 comes with improved features, travels to Florence this year. The AR enabled mirror and photobooth hybrid allows users and buyers to digitally try on digital fashion items. It is a new, innovative and accessible way to experience fashion. Users can pose and collect their digital outfit photos and directly acquire their favourite digital fashion items on online platform. With a truly immersive “See Now – Try Now – Buy Now” shopping experience, fashion retail is redefined through digital pixels. Prepare to be captivated by this immersive phygital fashion retail experience, showcasing the breathtaking ideation from Hong Kong to the world.FabriX’s role is to scout all possible digital creatives in the fashion industry. FabriX continues to work with some of the most innovative tech trailblazers, each striving to push boundaries and offer ground-breaking tools and solutions. The collective exponential synergy propels fashion industry to go beyond imagination.Avery Dennison is a global leader in materials science and digital identification solutions that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimise labour and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers.Avery Dennison’s @Embelex product portfolio includes apparel branding labels and tags digitally enabled with NFC or RFID technologies, as well as software applications that bridge the physical and digital to enhance consumer experience.Avery Dennison provides customisable NFC-enabled digital woven badges for the featured designers. These custom-designed badges can be triggered using NFC-enabled smartphones to connect to specialised digital content and information, opening doors to exciting consumer engagement opportunities.Genesis-One by Virtual Touch is transforming the fashion industry with its innovative virtual stores, online-to-offline selling platform and digitalisation services. By offering a comprehensive one-stop digital ecosystem, Genesis-One empowers fashion creators to establish their brands without the high upfront costs and complexities of production, logistics and inventory management. With advanced 3D and AI-enabled design tools, an integrated marketplace and a pre-order system, creators can easily design, produce and launch products directly to the market. This fully-automated, on-demand model delivers efficiency and sustainability – allowing creators to focus on design, marketing and crafting unique customer experiences for their brands. Exclusively for the FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow 2025, physical versions of selected digital fashion pieces and FabriX merchandise are now available for online purchase https://www.genesis-one.co/fabrixworld/creation , thanks to Genesis-One’s powerful digital tools enabling a simplified, streamlined experience from design to the shelf.ZERO10 is a pioneering tech company focusing on advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) try-on solutions that bring interactivity, engagement and innovation to fashion, entertainment, sports and retail sectors. Their proprietary AR Mirror software transforms digital screens into powerful business tools, offering virtual try-on capabilities that enhance consumer engagement, collect valuable customer data and improve in-store sales conversion. With the technological support by ZERO10, the designers’ physical creations can now turn into virtual outfits.Leveraging their experience and tech know-how, DRESSX once again, transformed all FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow 2025 designer’s roster and their designs into a collection of 13 Roblox avatar outfits, allowing users to rock their favourite digital fashion pieces in-game. At the Pitti Immagine Uomo 2025, we are making breakthrough and infusing new energy on menswear by Roblox, customers will have other choices on their outfits instead of relying on traditional tailors.FabriX Digital Fashion Florence Roadshow brings 4 more designers and together they make a remarkable squad of 10 international designers: joining the team this year we have Mii Collection (their latest collection are showcased at Pitti Immagine Uomo), Ouest Paris, PRONOUNCE and Xander Zhou with the existing designers who were featured in Paris FabriX Roadshow last year – PONDER.ER and Wilsonkaki from Hong Kong; Bianca Saunders, Charles de Vilmorin, Florentina Leitner and Paolina Russo.Founded in 2012 by the French-Indian designer duo Lucie Bourreau and Bapan Dutta, Mii Collection is a brand dedicated to handmade ready-to-wear garments and accessories. The couple met while studying Textile Design at the Ecole des Arts Décoratifs de Paris, embodying the yin and yang of two distinct backgrounds, geographies, languages, and temperaments. This diversity contributes to the unique and complementary dynamic of their partnership.Their journey to India in 2009 exposed them to the plight of local craftsmen facing economic challenges. This experience inspired them to establish Mii Collection, which stands for ‘Made In India’. Through the brand, Lucie and Bapan strive to make a difference by combining their creative talents and cultural backgrounds to support the artisans, while preserving and promoting unique, ancestral and endangered skills through their handcrafted pieces.Founded in late 2021 by Arthur Robert, OUEST Paris brings a hedonistic twist to denim and workwear. The brand reflects a distinctive blend of Robert’s Parisian roots, coastal Biarritz heritage and California dreams, shaped by his experiences as a French queer kid in the 1990s and 2000s.OUEST Paris delivers a cool and creative wardrobe featuring denim, rugged outerwear and skin-positive designs with most products manufactured within the EU. Proudly based in a multicultural city, OUEST Paris is mindful of the environmental and societal issues of our times. The brand was also a finalist for the 2023 Pierre Bergé ANDAM Prize.Founded in 2016, PRONOUNCE is an independent fashion house led by Creative Directors Jun Zhou and Yushan Li. Based between Milan and Shanghai, Li is a Central Saint Martins graduate, while Zhou is an alumnus of London College of Fashion and Istituto Marangoni. Merging Eastern philosophy with Western aesthetics, the brand focuses on traditional craftsmanship to create contemporary menswear that challenges gender norms with their ‘Gender Share’ concept.The duo’s ground-breaking approach has earned them significant accolades, including winning ‘The Latest Fashion Buzz’ prize and receiving a nomination for the Woolmark Prize in 2017. They have also been featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 lists for 2017 and 2018. Recognized as a leading contemporary brand from China, PRONOUNCE has presented their collections at London Fashion Week Men’s and is the first Chinese designer label invited to showcase their work at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy in 2019.Ever since his Spring/Summer 2016 collection titled “Far East”, Xander Zhou has been reconnecting with his Asian roots while exploring the ties between oriental mysticism and the futuristic modernity of Asia. With the coined term “techno-orientalism”, the designer has been building his own vastly diverse universe by sketching a map of future humanity, merging the real and the ideal by creating a virtual dimension in which the characters from his collections coexist and interconnect – whether they are humans, androids or aliens.In the XANDER ZHOU universe, new boundaries of diversity can be stretched far beyond ethnic, racial, cultural, sexual and gender identities. His vision of the acclaimed “Supernatural, Extraterrestrial & Co.” continues to surprise and open up a Milky Way of imagination, absurdity and romanticism.Bianca Saunders brand gained international acclaim, debuting at London Fashion Week and later at Paris Fashion Week in January 2022. The brand continues to produce two collections annually and participates in various collaborations.Known for innovative silhouettes and craftsmanship, Saunders often explores body mapping through bespoke prints. She views clothing as a dynamic expression, embracing a multi-disciplinary approach. Rooted in her British Caribbean identity, Saunders’ designs reflect the rich tapestry of Anglo-Caribbean relations.Charles de Vilmorin launched his own label in 2020 by posting several images of his creations on Instagram, quickly gaining attention with his distinctive, dreamlike hand-painted motifs.Known as ‘The Yves Saint Laurent of Gen Z’, his designs were praised by Christian Lacroix. Fashion legend, Jean Paul Gaultier, also sponsored him as an on-schedule guest at haute couture week in January 2021. At the age of 24, he was appointed as the creative director at Rochas two weeks after the show.In 2023, de Vilmorin took on several high-profile projects such as being the president of the fashion Jury of the 38th edition of the Hyères International Festival and the Artistic Director of the Galeries Lafayette Christmas. In 2024, he launched his first ready-to-wear collection and collaborated with Moët & Chandon and chef Yannick Alléno in designing the Moët restaurant in Paris.Created in February 2022, the brand is the eponymous label of Austrian designer Florentina Leitner. She graduated with Bachelor’s and Master’s of Arts from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and worked for Dries van Noten before launching her label.With a vision to create a bold, fun and vibrant brand for all ages, the brand is characterised by distinctive 3D flowers, floral prints, textile combinations and feminine details – promising to evoke smiles, and lift moods at every turn. She and her team strive to construct immersive experiences that transport you into a uniquely imaginative world.Paolina Russo seamlessly merges futurism and nostalgia through community-driven craft and innovation. From their London-based studio, Paolina Russo and Lucile Guilmard combine artisanal methods with industrial production, creating a fusion of traditional crafts and modern technology. By distilling the essence of craftsmanship, they propel it into new, contemporary directions.Their work modernises and challenges traditional crafts such as knitwear, natural dyeing and wood carving – resulting in a distinctive aesthetic that blends folkloric tradition with futuristic innovation.PONDER.ER by Alex Po and Derek Cheng challenges gender norms with thought-provoking gender-fluid designs that stimulate self-exploration. By dismantling conventions and embracing diverse choices, the label reinterprets contemporary classics to defy rigid preconceptions of fashion and gender behaviour. Prioritising comfort, their collections spark conversations while showcasing a vibrant spectrum of aesthetics. PONDER.ER by Alex Po and Derek Cheng challenges gender norms with thought-provoking gender-fluid designs that stimulate self-exploration. By dismantling conventions and embracing diverse choices, the label reinterprets contemporary classics to defy rigid preconceptions of fashion and gender behaviour. Prioritising comfort, their collections spark conversations while showcasing a vibrant spectrum of aesthetics. In 2024, PONDER.ER was shortlisted as a semi-finalist of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers Wilsonkaki is the namesake label of designer Wilson Yip, which was inspired by a simple yet relatable mishap – forgetting to zip up the fly. The label is known for poetic creations that exude hypermodernity – constantly questioning conventions, rethinking reality, and reinterpreting everyday wardrobe with an experimental approach. He garnered much praise in the industry by working with singers and celebrities in Hong Kong and was honoured as one of the 10 Asian Designers to Watch in 2021.Be part of the digital fashion revolution with FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow at Pitti Uomo, Florence. Connect, collaborate and create with us – follow FabriX on social media for updates and exclusive content.

About FabriX

Leading the Digital Fashion Revolution from Our City to the World!



FabriX isn’t just showcasing the future of the fashion industry – we are building it. Launched in 2022, we are a launchpad for the world’s hottest fashion designers and brands, providing a platform to unveil and monetise their most innovative digital fashion creations.



Our success story began in Hong Kong, but our influence has gone global. After an electrifying FabriX Digital Fashion Roadshow at London and Paris Fashion Weeks in 2023, we are setting the stage ablaze at ComplexCon Hong Kong 2024 – the festival’s much-anticipated debut outside the US. These experiences has paved the way to even greater possibilities.



Our vision? To be the leading curated marketplace of all things Digital Fashion worldwide, by connecting the industry’s top tech partners, designers, brands and thought leaders. Together, we are shaping a future where digital fashion becomes a part of everyday life, through gaming platforms and other emerging applications. Imagine a Digital Fashion Hub where innovation and artistry meet commercial opportunities. That’s FabriX.





About PMQ

Located in the heart of Hong Kong’s SoHo district, PMQ is the landmark of creative and design industries housing over 100 Hong Kong emerging designers. In 2014, PMQ was revitalised and transformed into a creative hub with a variety of design studios showcasing a wide array of design products including fashion and accessories, gifts & premium, homeware, and small furniture as well as other lifestyle goods and creative products. PMQ has now become an interactive platform for supporting up-and-coming creative talents and fostering a community of patrons and lovers of creativity, design, and heritage. It is also one of the popular venues in town for international design, arts, and cultural events from Hong Kong and around the world.



About CCIDAHK

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries.



