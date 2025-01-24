A New Year, A New Beginning LANDMARK Welcomes the Year of the Snake with Nicolai Bergmann’s Flourishing Blooms

Merchandise Details

Joyful Red Flower Box (Small)

HK$880



Joyful Red Flower Box (Medium)

HK$1,180

Abundance in Bloom – Flower Arrangement (Small)

HK$1,700



Abundance in Bloom – Flower Arrangement (Large)

HK$2,280



Spending Requirement (HK$)

Exclusive Privileges

No spending required

HK$100 Dining Reward X 1 with a minimum spend of HK$500. HK$200 Shopping Reward x2 with a minimum spend of HK$5,000. HK$800 Shopping Reward X 2 with a minimum spend of HK$20,000. Upon spending HK$40,000 or more

(up to 3 invoices)

Exclusive dining experience for 2 guests (Valued at over HK$2,600) Amber: Savour modern French finesse at the 2 Michelin-starred and green-starred Amber, featuring a curated four-course lunch menu with a selection of the restaurant’s signatures for 2 guests.

Ami: Four-course Tasting Lunch for 2 persons (Monday to Saturday).

Café LANDMARK: Nestled in the heart of Hong Kong, savour the exquisite tea set for 2 guests while embracing the opulent surroundings with effortless elegance.

Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong: Legendary Afternoon Tea for 2 guests at Clipper Lounge or Café Causette. Enjoy access to our luxury salon with two complimentary BESPOKE Salon Lounge Passes. This reward is valid until 31 August 2025.

Upon spending HK$100,000 or more

(up to 3 invoices)

Receive an HK$5,000 Shopping Reward with a minimum spend of HK$20,000 for your next purchase.



This reward is valid until 31 August 2025.

Upon cumulative spending RMB￥40,000 or more with Alipay CN

(within 7 days)

Receive up to RMB￥8,000 additional Shopping Reward.



Promotional period: from 23 January to 22 March 2025.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2025 – To honour the spirit of the Lunar New Year, LANDMARK presents, a vibrant celebration of artistry and tradition by internationally acclaimed flower artist Nicolai Bergmann. This marks Bergmann’s first major Hong Kong installation, coinciding with the 25anniversary of his iconic Flower Box. From 23 January to 8 February, LANDMARK will showcase a captivating floral installation at LANDMARK ATRIUM, awash in vibrant red, a timeless symbol of joy, unity, and prosperity.Internationally acclaimed flower artist Nicolai Bergmann, known for his distinctive blend of Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, makes his Hong Kong debut with Flourishing Blooms at LANDMARK. Born in 1976 in Copenhagen, he has established a unique style that captivates audiences worldwide. For this special Lunar New Year installation, Bergmann reimagines his signature Flower Box, trading its classic black for a vibrant, auspicious red. This innovative gift, which has become a beloved classic, showcases his ability to elevate floral design into an art form. The festive red cascades of blossoms create a captivating spectacle at the heart of the atrium, reflecting his ongoing collaboration with leading luxury brands and his role as a prominent representative of Japan in the world of floral artistry.“My passion lies in discovering new ways to evoke wonder and joy through floral art, pushing the boundaries of its possibilities. The Flower Box is a perfect example of this vision,” says Bergmann. “I wanted to reimagine how flowers can be gifted and displayed, and incorporating the Flower Box into this Lunar New Year installation felt like the ideal way to celebrate this festival. Each box, reimagined in vibrant red for the New Year, is filled with an exquisite blend of flowers, creating a rich tapestry of textures and colours that symbolize abundance and prosperity.”at LANDMARK invites guests to explore this enchanting floral landscape. Admire the intricate details of the towering Flower Boxes and discover charming details that celebrate the rich symbolism of Lunar New Year. Featuring over 50 types of flowers, the installation is a vibrant tapestry of colour and texture, with cascading blossoms creating a sense of wonder and enchantment.Guests can also share the joy of the season and take home a piece of artistry by purchasing limited-edition Lunar New Year gifts from Nicolai Bergmann Flowers & Design, available only at LANDMARK from 23 to 26 January. Marking the brand’s first-ever pop-up store in Hong Kong, and the first time these exclusive products have been available for sale here, this is a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of floral artistry. This special edition features a vibrant red box and a unique floral design for this collaboration. In addition to the Flower Box, a selection of auspicious flower arrangements, all designed, produced and sold by Nicolai Bergmann Flowers & Design, will make the perfect Lunar New Year gift, capturing the beauty and artistry of the installation.“It’s a precious opportunity to share my work with the people of Hong Kong for the first time,” says Bergmann. “I’m delighted to present this installation in Hong Kong and share its message of hope and prosperity with this vibrant city.”LANDMARK strives to create world-class experiences that captivate and delight visitors. This Lunar New Year, the artistic vision of Nicolai Bergmann transforms LANDMARK ATRIUM into an unforgettable celebration of art, nature, and the spirit of the New Year. Discover the magic ofat LANDMARK.Pop-up Floral Cart Operation Time:23 January: 1pm to 6pm24 to 26 January: 11am to 6pmLocation: Ground Floor, LANDMARK ATRIUM (next to the installation)This Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day, LANDMARK invites visiting tourists to create unforgettable memories with loved ones. Enjoy exclusive privileges and curated experiences, with rewards totaling over HK$18,000. From 23 January to 16 February 2025, redeem your rewards as you shop, dine, and celebrate at LANDMARK.Terms and conditions apply. For more details, please visit the campaign site:Hashtag: #LANDMARK

About LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land’s Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE’S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world’s foremost companies and luxury brands. The Group’s Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures and five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing. In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, which is due to be completed in 2028. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.



About Nicolai Bergmann

Born in 1976 in Copenhagen, Nicolai Bergmann is one of the most recognizable flower artists who has established a unique style that blends Scandinavian and Japanese design concepts. With flower design at the core of his practice, Nicolai Bergmann continues to expand his work, especially in the fashion and design fields, collaborating with many leading luxury brands. He is also one of the most well known flower artist to represent Japan.

